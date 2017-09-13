KVM Bitcoin Price Ticker Pro MT5

A ticker that shows the average bitcoin price of the selected currency and keeps updating it at regular intervals.

PRO version updates more often and displays details about the price change!

Make sure you have added the API address http://metakod.com/mk/api in the list of allowed URLs on tab Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.

All of the supported currencies and the API address are listed in the screenshots below.


Inputs

  • Logging level - Controls the amount of details written to the log (default: INFO).
  • BTC (Bitcoin) to - Specifies the name of the selected currency (default: USD).
  • Label X position - X position of the top left point of the label relative to the chart corner (default: 5).
  • Label Y position - Y position of the top left point of the label relative to the chart corner (default: 20).

Any comments or suggestions would be greatly appreciated!

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A ticker that shows the average bitcoin price of the selected currency and keeps updating it at regular intervals. PRO version updates more often and displays details about the price change! Make sure you have added the API address http://metakod.com/mk/api in the list of allowed URLs on tab Tools → Options → Expert Advisors. All of the supported currencies and the API address are listed in the screenshots below. Inputs Logging level - Controls the amount of details written to the log (default:
FREE
KVM Bitcoin Tick Importer Pro
Krasimir Marinov
Utilities
A script that brings the cryptocurrency market to the MetaTrader platform. Make sure you have added the API address https://min-api.cryptocompare.com in the list of allowed URLs on tab 'Tools' → 'Options' → 'Expert Advisors'. After the script has successfully finished, go to menu and select 'File' → 'Open Offline', choose one of the generated timeframes (for example: BTCUSDBitst5 ) and click 'Open'. Now you can add your indicators or templates to customize the chart as you want. Inputs Logging
FREE
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