Equity Pulse MT5



Real-time equity, drawdown, and portfolio performance tracking in one clean trading panel.

Equity Pulse MT5 is a practical account-monitoring indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders see exactly where they stand across today, yesterday, recent days, the current week, month, and year.

Instead of checking account history manually or relying only on the terminal’s floating profit number, Equity Pulse gives you a clear performance snapshot directly on the chart.

It is designed for prop firm traders, EA users, portfolio managers, scalpers, day traders, and anyone who needs to monitor profit, loss, drawdown, and account pressure with accuracy.

What the Indicator Shows

Equity Pulse displays multiple calendar-based performance windows in one compact panel:

TODAY YESTERDAY 2 DAYS AGO THIS WEEK THIS MONTH THIS YEAR

Each row shows the key numbers that matter:

Profit / Loss Percentage return Drawdown Number of trades

At the bottom of the panel, you also see your current floating P/L, equity, and balance.

This gives you a fast answer to the most important trading question:

Am I still inside my risk limits?

Why Equity Pulse Matters

Many traders focus only on open profit or balance, but the real danger is often hidden in equity drawdown.

Equity Pulse helps you track:

how much you are up or down today how much drawdown happened during the day whether the week is still healthy whether the month is recovering or deteriorating how your account is performing across the year

For prop firm challenges, funded accounts, and strict risk plans, this information is critical.

Equity Pulse keeps the important numbers visible without forcing you to dig through account history.

Drawdown and Profit Alerts

Equity Pulse can notify you when your daily drawdown limit is reached.

You can also set a daily profit target alert.

Supported alert types include:

terminal popup mobile push notification email alert

Alerts are designed to fire once per event, per day, so you get the warning without constant spam.

This helps you react before a bad trading day becomes a failed evaluation or a damaged account.

Portfolio and EA Filtering

Equity Pulse can monitor the whole account or isolate specific trading activity.

You can filter by:

symbol magic number trade comment

This is useful when running multiple EAs, strategies, or symbols on the same account.

For example, you can attach separate Equity Pulse panels to different charts and track each strategy independently.

This helps you see which system is performing well and which one is creating drawdown.

Session Memory and Daily Rollovers

Equity Pulse is built to handle real trading conditions.

If your VPS restarts, MetaTrader closes, or the chart is removed and reattached, the indicator can continue tracking the important daily equity and drawdown information.

At midnight, the panel rolls forward automatically:

Today becomes Yesterday Yesterday becomes 2 Days Ago Today starts fresh

No manual reset is needed.

Clean Panel Display

The panel is designed to stay readable and out of the way.

You can use it as a full performance dashboard or minimise it to a compact one-line display when you need more chart space.

The display includes:

dark or light theme corner positioning clean aligned numbers adjustable refresh speed compact trading dashboard layout

It gives you the information you need without overcrowding the chart.

Key Features

Real-time account performance panel

Today, yesterday, previous day, week, month, and year tracking

Profit, percentage return, drawdown, and trade count

Floating P/L, equity, and balance display

Daily drawdown alerts

Daily profit target alerts

Symbol, magic number, and comment filtering

Useful for multi-EA and portfolio monitoring

Automatic daily rollover

Remembers key tracking values after restart or reattach

Minimisable panel

Light and dark visual themes

No DLLs

No internet calls

No external dependencies

How to Read the Panel

Example:

TODAY +85.00 +0.08% DD 0.03% 4 trades MONTH +316.84 +0.14% DD -- 5 trades YEAR +126.36 +0.13% DD -- 7 trades

Plain English:

Today is positive, the month is currently profitable, and the yearly account result is still above the starting point. The trade count shows how much activity contributed to each period.

At the bottom:

FLOATING EQUITY / BALANCE

This shows your current open-position result and the relationship between live equity and closed balance.

Who This Indicator Is For

Equity Pulse MT5 is useful for traders who want to monitor:

prop firm daily loss limits funded account risk EA portfolio performance manual trading discipline daily profit targets weekly and monthly progress real equity pressure

It is especially helpful if you trade multiple symbols or run several strategies on the same account.

Recommended Use

Use Equity Pulse as a live account-control dashboard.

It works best when combined with a clear risk plan, such as:

maximum daily drawdown maximum weekly drawdown daily profit target maximum number of trades strategy-level monitoring

The indicator does not place trades. It helps you monitor the account conditions that decide whether you should continue trading, slow down, or stop for the day.

Price

Introductory Price: $39

Available for MetaTrader 4 .

Demo version runs in Strategy Tester only.

Live chart access requires rental or full purchase.

Your Feedback Matters

If Equity Pulse helps you manage your account more clearly, please leave a 5-star rating and review.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Equity Pulse MT5 is an account-monitoring and decision-support tool. It does not guarantee profits, prevent losses, or replace proper risk management. Always follow your own trading plan and account rules.