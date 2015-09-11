KVM Bitcoin Price Ticker MT5
- Utilities
- Krasimir Marinov
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 14 September 2017
A ticker that shows the average bitcoin price of the selected currency and keeps updating it at regular intervals.
Make sure you have added the API address http://metakod.com/mk/api in the list of allowed URLs on tab Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.
All of the supported currencies and the API address are listed in the screenshots below.
Inputs
- Logging level - Controls the amount of details written to the log (default: INFO).
- BTC (Bitcoin) to - Specifies the name of the selected currency (default: USD).
Any comments or suggestions would be greatly appreciated!
