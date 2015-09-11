KVM Bitcoin Price Ticker MT5

A ticker that shows the average bitcoin price of the selected currency and keeps updating it at regular intervals.

PRO version updates more often and displays details about the price change!

Make sure you have added the API address http://metakod.com/mk/api in the list of allowed URLs on tab Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.

All of the supported currencies and the API address are listed in the screenshots below.





Inputs

Logging level - Controls the amount of details written to the log (default: INFO).

BTC (Bitcoin) to - Specifies the name of the selected currency (default: USD).

Any comments or suggestions would be greatly appreciated!