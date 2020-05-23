Fibonacci Doppler

Fibonacci Arcs in the full circles are based on the previous day's candle (High - Low).





These arcs intersect the base line at the 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, and 78.6%. Fibonacci arcs represent areas of potential support and resistance.





Reference point - the closing price of the previous day.





These circles will stay still all day long until the beginning of the new trading day when the indicator will automatically build a new set of the Fibonacci Arcs.