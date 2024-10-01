Abiroid BB Slope

Detailed post explained:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759269


This is a slope indicator for Bollinger Bands indicator. It provides slopes for BB top band, center band (main) and Lower Band.

You can also set a threshold value for Center line to control Red/Green slope histogram lines.

 

Settings:

You can choose which line you need the slope and Threshold Alerts for in Drop down.


Slope Thresholds: for Alerts. Please note that Alerts only happen when Threshold is crossed. e.g.: If Threshold is 10, -10 and if slope goes from say 9... to above 10.

Alerts can be Popups, Push Notifications, Email or in a File.


Slope Period: Default is 5, which means it will measure the line values for past 5 bars and find the Slope based on time for past 5 bars.


Also get Slope in Buffer values for specified bars back.

Buffer 6: BB Center Slope

Buffer 7: BB Upper Slope

Buffer 8: BB Lower Slope


Center Slope:

This slope indicates whether price is trending up or down


Upper/Lower Slopes:

These can be used to calculate volatility. Whether bands are closing or opening up.

In Bollinger bands, if bands are opening up, means trend is picking up and volatility is increasing. So it's good to trade.


Best Use:

Use this slope indicator to supplement your existing Bollinger Bands strategy.

Or use the buffer values with an EA/Indicator to figure out the ongoing trends and consolidations.


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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
ReTest Histogram ms
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
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