Abiroid BB Slope

Detailed post explained:







This is a slope indicator for Bollinger Bands indicator. It provides slopes for BB top band, center band (main) and Lower Band.

You can also set a threshold value for Center line to control Red/Green slope histogram lines.

Settings:



You can choose which line you need the slope and Threshold Alerts for in Drop down.

Slope Thresholds: for Alerts. Please note that Alerts only happen when Threshold is crossed. e.g.: If Threshold is 10, -10 and if slope goes from say 9... to above 10. Alerts can be Popups, Push Notifications, Email or in a File.

Slope Period: Default is 5, which means it will measure the line values for past 5 bars and find the Slope based on time for past 5 bars.





Also get Slope in Buffer values for specified bars back.

Buffer 6: BB Center Slope

Buffer 7: BB Upper Slope

Buffer 8: BB Lower Slope





Center Slope:



This slope indicates whether price is trending up or down





Upper/Lower Slopes:

These can be used to calculate volatility. Whether bands are closing or opening up.

In Bollinger bands, if bands are opening up, means trend is picking up and volatility is increasing. So it's good to trade.





Best Use:



Use this slope indicator to supplement your existing Bollinger Bands strategy.

Or use the buffer values with an EA/Indicator to figure out the ongoing trends and consolidations.



