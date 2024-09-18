Pullback Arrows
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 7 March 2025
- Activations: 10
The indicator provides buy and sell arrows with a moving average and bar color based on EMA
Only buy arrows are shown above the moving average and only sell arrows are shown below the moving average
The arrows are based on a reversal algorithm and therefore trying to find the pullback points
Alerts can be activated as preferred
Suitable to any timeframe or instrument of choice
Please test in demo before purchase
Enjoy
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Simple indicator but powerful .