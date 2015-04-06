The fundamental essence of UltimatusMG is to understand that every market movement will always be more profitable than frustrating, regardless of any surprise. It works as a semi-automatic trading tool, different settings will converge towards the same end. With UltimatusMG you will never need to open positions again, just close profitable positions that have overcome previous losses. It is programmed not to accumulate open positions waiting for a saving retracement to close all positions, it will always open one position at a time. Therefore, 20 activations will only and always be 20 positions. Don't worry about the idea of ​​martingale, I created the concept of cyclical martingale, this same concept will be explained to all buyers. But you will also have the option to aggregate lots if you do not want to configure Martingale.





Its main advantage is the maximum use of the trailingstop, its operational dynamics work under a very fast mechanism that would be humanly impossible to execute manually. Always keep in mind the lot size of an open position with the current profit for that same position. Therefore, always order the structure of open positions in the terminal correctly to obtain profit, be precise when closing positions or use a script that close them all at once. It is important to always use a trend indicator of your personal preference on H4. I chose the owl as a symbol because we must always be aware of the best opportunities to be successful in order to make the best profit and close the day.





Best suited for trading XAUUSD or BTCUSD, especially if you have your own broker. My experience has proven that it is better not to specify a daily profit percentage, but to stop trading when there is a good hand, you will know when that happens. You will also be able to see the opportunity to balance positions to reduce the margin capital in use. It can be an excellent way to operate with small scalps for all those market analysts who will know the exact moment when there will be strong volatility in certain pairs or indices.





This style of trading will be based solely on enabling and disabling automatic trades right in the software. Positions with distant profit and loss limits will serve as a long-term private income fund. Do not operate on weekends and bank holidays. ECN accounts are better for liquidating positions quickly, but PAMM accounts with leverage of 1:2000 or more offer even more margin security. Especially if the chosen currency is JPY and the account type is CENT or Micro. I will send you the most profitable presets via message and other important details to monitor. Any other questions I will answer privately.