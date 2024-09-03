TradePulse Commander Pannel

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.


Introducing the ultimate Trade Management Panel designed to streamline your trading operations and boost your efficiency! Our advanced panel is packed with powerful features to simplify your trading tasks and provide real-time insights:

  • One-Click TP and SL Management: Easily delete all Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels across your entire account or for specific pairs with just a button press.

  • Real-Time Order Tracking: Stay on top of your trading activity with live updates showing the total number of orders, buy/sell quantities, and profit/loss for both your entire account and individual pairs.

  • Profit and Loss Optimization: Quickly close all profitable or losing orders on your account or selected pairs, ensuring you can react swiftly to market changes.

  • Automatic Hedging: Set an automatic hedge when your drawdown reaches a specified percentage. The panel will handle SL and TP deletions automatically without requiring additional confirmation, and provide you with a clear notification.

  • One-Click Manual Hedging: Effortlessly hedge all positions or selected currencies with a single click, allowing for swift adjustments to your trading strategy.

  • Detailed Swap Analysis: Track your swap charges with precision, including total swap costs, buys, and sells. All calculations account for swaps, providing accurate net profits and losses.

  • Customizable Action Exclusions: Choose specific currencies to exclude from calculations or actions, giving you full control over which pairs are affected.

  • Confirmation Prompts: Before any major operation, a pop-up box will appear for you to confirm your actions, adding an extra layer of security and accuracy.

With these comprehensive tools, our Trade Management Panel empowers you to manage your trades more effectively and make informed decisions with ease. Simplify your trading process and take control of your account today!


**تقديم لوحة إدارة التداول المثالية المصممة لتبسيط عملياتك التجارية وزيادة كفاءتك!**


تحتوي لوحتنا المتقدمة على ميزات قوية لتبسيط مهام التداول الخاصة بك وتوفير رؤى فورية:


- **إدارة TP وSL بنقرة واحدة:** احذف بسهولة جميع مستويات جني الأرباح (TP) ووقف الخسارة (SL) عبر حسابك بالكامل أو لأزواج معينة بضغطة زر.


- **تتبع الطلبات في الوقت الحقيقي:** تابع نشاطك التجاري بأحدث التحديثات التي تعرض العدد الإجمالي للأوامر وكميات الشراء/البيع والأرباح/الخسائر لكلاً من حسابك بالكامل والأزواج الفردية.


- **تحسين الأرباح والخسائر:** أغلق بسرعة جميع الأوامر الرابحة أو الخاسرة على حسابك أو الأزواج المحددة، مما يضمن قدرتك على الاستجابة بسرعة لتغيرات السوق.


- **التحوط التلقائي:** قم بتعيين تحوط تلقائي عندما يصل سحبك إلى نسبة محددة. ستتعامل اللوحة مع حذف SL وTP تلقائيًا دون الحاجة إلى تأكيد إضافي، وتوفر لك إشعارًا واضحًا.


- **التحوط اليدوي بنقرة واحدة:** تحوط جميع المراكز أو العملات المحددة بنقرة واحدة، مما يسمح بإجراء تعديلات سريعة على استراتيجيتك التجارية.


- **تحليل مفصل للتبادل:** تتبع رسوم التبادل بدقة، بما في ذلك إجمالي تكاليف التبادل، المشتريات، والمبيعات. جميع الحسابات تأخذ في الاعتبار التبادلات، مما يوفر أرباحًا صافية وخسائر دقيقة.


- **استثناءات الإجراءات القابلة للتخصيص:** اختر العملات المحددة لاستثنائها من الحسابات أو الإجراءات، مما يمنحك تحكمًا كاملاً في الأزواج المتأثرة.


- **تنبيهات التأكيد:** قبل أي عملية كبيرة، سيظهر لك صندوق منبثق لتأكيد إجراءاتك، مما يضيف طبقة إضافية من الأمان والدقة.


مع هذه الأدوات الشاملة، تمكنك لوحة إدارة التداول لدينا من إدارة صفقاتك بشكل أكثر فعالية واتخاذ قرارات مستنيرة بسهولة. قم بتبسيط عملية التداول الخاصة بك وتولى التحكم في حسابك اليوم!




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This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
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Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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