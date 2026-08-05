Superior Remote Trade Copier MT5

The Superior Remote Trade Copier is a comprehensive MT5 utility that copies trades remotely and privately via Telegram, eliminating the need for external VPS bridges or third-party web servers. The ecosystem consists of a Master EA, a free Desktop App, and a Client EA.

Master (Transmitter)
  • Trade Broadcasting: Transmits market orders, pending orders, position modifications, and partial/full closures directly via Telegram.
  • UI Dashboard: Interactive on-chart panel for quick bulk actions (Close All, Close Buys/Sells, Close Winning/Losing).
  • Alerts & Reporting: Generates daily performance reports and real-time risk alerts for maximum drawdown and minimum margin warnings.
Client (Receiver)
  • Filtering & Scheduling: Filter incoming trades by magicfre numbers, symbols, direction, and exact daily trading windows.
  • Symbol Mapping: Automatically maps differing symbol names across broker accounts using custom prefixes, suffixes, or manual pairing.
  • Lot Sizing (18+ Models): Choose from fixed lots, lot multipliers, risk percentages (by balance, equity, or margin), ATR volatility sizing, custom lot sequences, and automated trade splitting.
  • Prop Firm Compliance: Built-in execution delay randomization, stealth/ghost trailing stops, real-time economic news blackout windows, and anti-hedging rules.
  • Trade Management: Features multi-level partial closures (up to 3 tiers), virtual TP/SL, advanced break-even and trailing stops (in points or money), global Basket closures, and reverse trading (inverts Buys to Sells).
  • Risk Protection: Enforces maximum slippage limits, hard equity protection, maximum entry price deviation checks, daily/weekly/monthly drawdown and profit limits, and min/max lot constraints.
  • Telegram Integration: Sends real-time trade execution notifications, screenshot confirmations, and account status updates directly to your device or channel.

Download Free Client Ea here 

Download Free Desktop app here .

Join our Free mql5 channel for  support and updates here 

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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
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