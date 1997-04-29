Trading Motivation Display MT5

Trading Motivation Display – Stay Inspired, Stay Profitable!

Trading is a game of patience, discipline, and resilience. Staying motivated is crucial for long-term success in the markets. That's where Trading Motivation Display comes in! This powerful MetaTrader 5 utility keeps you mentally sharp by delivering real-time motivational messages to keep you focused, disciplined, and emotionally balanced while trading.

Why You Need Trading Motivation Display? Eliminate Emotional Trading – A trader's worst enemy is their own emotions. Fear, greed, and impatience lead to poor decisions. By receiving timely motivational messages, you stay disciplined and stick to your strategy.

Keep Your Mindset Positive – The right mindset is the difference between winning and losing. Every message is designed to inspire, uplift, and refocus you during the trading session.

Boost Trading Consistency – Consistency is key in trading. Motivation at the right moments helps you maintain discipline and avoid impulsive trades that deviate from your plan.

Customizable to Suit Your Style – Personalize the text color, button color, and background color for a seamless integration into your trading environment.

Minimalist & Non-Intrusive Design – The sleek and elegant interface ensures that the motivation display does not interfere with your chart analysis, keeping you inspired without distractions.

How It Works The Trading Motivation Display consists of a beautiful on-chart panel that presents motivational messages in a clear and appealing way.

Key Features: Personalized Greeting – The display welcomes you by name, making your trading experience more engaging. Dynamic Motivational Messages – A wide range of uplifting messages appear at intervals you define. Countdown Timer – Know exactly when the next motivational message will appear. Manual Refresh Button – If you need an instant boost, click the "Next Message" button for a new motivational quote. Automatic Message Updates – Messages refresh automatically based on your chosen time interval.

How the Logic Works

  1. Initialization – The system starts by displaying a welcome message and immediately fetching the first motivational quote. 2. Timer-Based Updates – The message updates automatically based on the user-defined interval (default: 5 minutes), keeping motivation fresh throughout your trading session. 3. Manual Update Option – If you want an immediate boost, simply press the button to generate a new motivational message. 4. Randomized Motivation – The system randomly selects a quote from the pre-defined list, ensuring no repetitive messages and consistent inspiration. 5. Fully Customizable UI – Adjust text color, button color, and background color to fit your trading workspace aesthetics.

Why Traders Love It Helps combat frustration during losses. Encourages patience to hold winning trades longer. Enhances focus and trading discipline. Keeps you motivated and positive even in tough markets.

Success in trading is 80% psychology and 20% strategy. Make sure your mindset is always at its best with Trading Motivation Display!

Get It Now for Only $30!

Need support? Have questions? Feel free to contact me via direct message!


Micro MACD
Aleksandr Goryachev
Indicators
MACD  ******************** MACD для платформы секундных графиков Micro . ********************* Секундный график на порядок увеличит точность ваших входов и выходов. Секундный период , в привычном формате,   позволит увидеть то, что ранее было скрыто. Бесплатные индикаторы, дополнят визуальную картину, что, в совокупности выведет вашу торговлю на новый уровень. Идеально подходит как скальперам, так и трейдерам торгующим внутри дня.  Индикатор  MACD для платформы Micro. Входные параметры:
FREE
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Utilities
The "   Multi Symbol Trailing   " utility moves Stop Loss for all positions that are currently open (multi-symbol trailing). It is intended primarily to assist in manual trading. There are no restrictions for the utility either by the name of the currency pair or by the individual identifier (Magic number) - the utility processes absolutely all positions that are currently open. The unit of measurement for the "   Trailing Stop   " and "   Trailing Step   " parameters is points (the difference
Historical Memory
Marat Sultanov
3.33 (3)
Indicators
Indicator-forecaster. Very useful as an assistant, acts as a key point to forecast the future price movement. The forecast is made using the method of searching the most similar part in the history (pattern). The indicator is drawn as a line that shows the result of change of the close price of bars. The depth of history, the number of bars in the forecast, the patter size and the quality of search can be adjusted via the indicator settings. Settings: PATTERN_Accuracy_ - quality of the search.
FREE
Supply and Demand MTFs
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Indicators
Overview Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong. Features Multi-timeframe detection Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones. Candle-strength filter Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone. Adjust
FREE
Ofir Blue Light
Gad Benisty
Utilities
Ofir blue is the first full trading application for Telegram. It is proposed in 2 versions : OfirBlueLite (without trading) and OfirBluePro (with trading). The Pro version is still in beta (available on request).  To access Ofir Blue Lite, go to Telegram and open the bot @OfirBlueLite. All demos, tutorials and docs are available in Telegram. Join the Telegram group @OfirBlueUserGroup to get updated information and support. Features: Dashboard  ️ Account summary ️» Profit of the day ️» Eq
FREE
Price DNA MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
Indicators
Price DNA is a trend indicator that makes use of Compound Ratio Weighted Moving Averages to reduce lags and enable early detection of trends. The indicator does not repaint and can be applied to any financial instrument in any timeframe. How does Price DNA Work? The indicator will display multiple waves on the chart, which indicate the direction of the current trade. Five green or five red waves indicate a strong bullish or bearish trend respectively. Based on your individual trading style, you
Trend deviation scalper
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Trend deviation scalper - is the manual system to scalp choppy market places. Indicator defines bull/bear trend and it's force. Inside exact trend system also defines "weak" places, when trend is ready to reverse. So as a rule, system plots a sell arrow when bull trend becomes weak and possibly reverses to bear trend. For buy arrow is opposite : arrow is plotted on bear weak trend. Such arrangement allows you to get a favorable price and stand up market noise. Loss arrows are closing by common p
ADX Trend Helper
Semen Kompaniiets
Indicators
The ADX indicator (average directional index) is a technical tool designed to measure the strength of a market trend. The ADX indicator is used for various purposes such as measuring the strength of a trend, finding a trend and a trading range, and as a filter for various Forex trading strategies. Some of the best trading strategies are based on following the market trend. There are also strategies through which traders make profit by trading against the trend. In any case, if you can identify
Recognizer 1 2 3 Patterns
Gennadiy Stanilevych
4.66 (35)
Indicators
The indicator is intended for recognition and marking 1-2-3 buy and sell patterns on a chart. The indicator will help a trade to determine the starting and signal fractals, and to specify the possible entry points on all timeframes in МetaTrader 5. Fibonacci lines are drawn on the chart to indicate supposed targets of moving on the basis of the wave theory. The 1-2-3 formations appear to be especially important as divergences (convergences) are formed on price tops and bottoms. The indicator has
FREE
Trend pointer mt5
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
An indicator for accurately determining price reversal points on all timeframes and all currency pairs. With the help of technical analysis of the market and mathematical diagnostic models, this indicator determines the price reversal points and the current trend direction with great efficiency. The indicator displays this information on the chart in the form of arrows and lines. The arrows show the trend reversal points and the lines show the current trend direction. INDICATOR trades in real t
Classic Renko Indicator
Denis Kislicyn
Indicators
This MT5 indicator provides real-time updates of classic Renko charts. Renko charts focus on price movement, filtering out noise and highlighting trends. What are Renko candles? Renko charts display price movement using "bricks" of equal size, ignoring time. A new brick is drawn only when the price moves by a specified amount. They help visualize trends by removing time-based noise. Parameters - BrickSizePoints  (20): Renko brick size in points - HistoryDepthSec  (3600): Historical data to ini
FREE
Trend Sync MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator shows the trend of 3 timeframes: higher timeframe; medium timeframe; smaller (current) timeframe, where the indicator is running. The indicator should be launched on a chart with a timeframe smaller than the higher and medium ones. The idea is to use the trend strength when opening positions. Combination of 3 timeframes (smaller, medium, higher) allows the trend to be followed at all levels of the instrument. The higher timeframes are used for calculations. Therefore, sudden change
ATR HeikenAshi by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Indicators
The ATR Indicator Based on Heiken Ashi is a unique volatility analysis tool that combines the Average True Range (ATR) with Heiken Ashi candlestick calculations to provide a smoother and more reliable measure of market volatility. Unlike the traditional ATR, which uses standard candlesticks, this indicator applies the Heiken Ashi formula to filter out market noise and deliver a clearer volatility signal. Key Features: • ATR Calculation Based on Heiken Ashi Candlesticks – Offers a more stable v
FREE
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Indicators
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
CAP Channel Trading MT5
MEETALGO LLC
3 (9)
Indicators
The   CAP Channel Trading   is a volatility-based indicator that makes use of the “advanced envelope theory”. These envelopes consist of two outer lines. Envelope theory states that the market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the envelope (or channel). If prices move outside the envelope, it is a trading signal or trading opportunity. Benefits of the Channel Trading Indicator CAP Channel Trading works with any asset It can be applied to any financial assets: forex, cryptocur
Session Box Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicators
Session Box Indicator MetaTrader 5 The Session Box Indicator is one of the session and kill zone indicators designed for MetaTrader 5. It enables traders to monitor the precise opening and closing times of various financial markets, based on the operating hours of central banks. Through an information panel, this indicator shows the current status (open or closed) and the start and end times of each session, providing a clear view of session activity. In addition, the tool outlines the high and
FREE
Alternative Tick Indicator
Andrey Gladyshev
Indicators
Индикатор показывает настроение слабой стороны и может использоваться как для внутридневной торговли, так и для скальпинга. Всё будет зависеть от контекста графика.   Этот индикатор строит ценовой график в виде блоков (вертикальных прямоугольников, занимающих три ценовых уровня каждый), чем-то напоминающих ренко бары. Принцип построения основан на определённом изменении уровней BID и ASK (пояснения на скрине). При установке индикатора основной график становится невидимым и на белом поле происх
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Indicators
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
Short term extremum
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator determines and marks the short-term lows and highs of the market on the chart according to Larry Williams` book "Long-term secrets to short-term trading". "Any time there is a daily low with higher lows on both sides of it, that low will be a short-term low. We know this because a study of market action will show that prices descended in the low day, then failed to make a new low, and thus turned up, marking that ultimate low as a short-term point. A short-term market high is just
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Urgently mt5
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
Volume Order Blocks MT5
Suvashish Halder
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Introducing the Volume Order Blocks indicator, a game-changing tool designed for traders who demand precision and clarity in their market analysis. This advanced indicator not only identifies order blocks but also integrates crucial volumetric data, allowing you to gauge the strength of these blocks with unparalleled accuracy. MT4 version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/121237/ Key Features of the Volume Order Blocks: Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks: Easily visualize and differentiat
MA7 Agave MT5
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Agave' indicator is based on the standard Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) indicator. Shows the intersection of the +DI and -DI lines. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Agave' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: ADX period - Average Directional Movement Index indicator period. 'MA7 Flax
MA7 Flax MT5
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Flax' indicator is based on the standard Average True Range (ATR) indicator and candle data. Shows candles that are larger in size relative to the ATR indicator value. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Flax' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: ATR period – Average True Range indicator period; AT
MA7 Viola MT5
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Viola' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows a sharp increase or decrease in the moving average. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Viola' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Difference – difference between the last two MA values, percentage; Period ; Method ; Ap
MA7 Galega MT5
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Galega' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows a puncture of the moving average. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Galega' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period – MA period; Method – MA method; Apply to – price type; Consider the direction of the candle . M
MA7 Ixora MT5
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Ixora' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows the intersection of the fast and slow moving averages. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Ixora' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Consider the direction of the candle . Fast moving average settings: Period – MA per
MA7 Aster MT5
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Aster' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows the price deviation from the moving average. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Aster' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period – MA period; Method – MA method; Apply to – price type; Minimum distance – minimum dista
MA7 Hypnum MT5
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Subscribe to the 'MA7 Trading' channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information. Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5 . Description of work The 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator is based on the standard Commodity Channel Index (CCI) indicator. Shows overbought and oversold zones. Detailed information about the 'MA7 Hypnum' indicator. Indicator settings General settings: Period – period of the CCI indicator; Apply to – price type for calculating the CCI indicator; Up
MA7 Clover MT5
Andrey Minaev
Indicators
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (190)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (545)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (136)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.98 (99)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (86)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (50)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.91 (33)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (7)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is currently in beta. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them — your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after the official release. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private T
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.97 (29)
Utilities
The MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider is an easy-to-use, fully customizable utility that enables the sending of signals to Telegram, transforming your account into a signal provider. The format of the messages is fully customizable! However, for simple usage, you can also opt for a predefined template and enable or disable specific parts of the message. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. No knowledge o
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.2 (5)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.79 (14)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (10)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
5 (1)
Utilities
***  Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) framework. It automatically analyzes reversal points and key zones across multiple timeframes, with a focus on providing no repaint signals and highlighting Points of Interest (POI). Additionally It also features an Auto Fibonacci Level System that automatically draws Fibonacci lines to help detect pullback and reversal points instantly. Most importantly, the sign
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.3 (23)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Utilities
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
EasyInsight MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (6)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here Overview What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backte
MT5 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (4)
Utilities
The MT5 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Utilities
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
MACD Divergence Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.33 (3)
Utilities
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window)
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.56 (68)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (7)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
