[#1] How to use the strategy on the "CyberBot Project" products

How to use the strategy on the "CyberBot Project" products

method #1: Pivot Points Method, Support and Resistance Strategy with Buy Limit and Sell Limit Orders

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Please follow the general guidance provided by GPT4o Google Ai Gemini as a reference :

Here's a detailed description and execution strategy for derivative trading using Pivot Points, Support, and Resistance, based on technical analysis, geared toward advanced traders:

Advanced Derivative Trading Strategy Using Pivot Points, Support, and Resistance

Overview

In advanced derivative trading, using pivot points, support, and resistance levels is essential for identifying high-probability price levels and potential market reversals or continuations. These key levels serve as the basis for developing strategies that maximize risk/reward ratios. Expert traders utilize a combination of these technical indicators alongside other tools to refine entry and exit strategies.

Pivot Points: Key Concept

Pivot points are a series of calculated levels derived from the previous day's high, low, and close prices. These levels act as a reference for potential turning points or areas of price action momentum. Pivot points are widely used in intraday trading to predict market sentiment, momentum, and likely price directions.

The basic pivot point (PP) is the central level, with subsequent levels defined as support and resistance zones:

PP (Pivot Point) = (High + Low + Close) / 3

= (High + Low + Close) / 3 S1 (Support 1) = 2 * PP - High

= 2 * PP - High S2 (Support 2) = PP - (High - Low)

= PP - (High - Low) S3 (Support 3) = Low - 2 * (High - PP)

= Low - 2 * (High - PP) R1 (Resistance 1) = 2 * PP - Low

= 2 * PP - Low R2 (Resistance 2) = PP + (High - Low)

= PP + (High - Low) R3 (Resistance 3) = High + 2 * (PP - Low)

Support and Resistance: Key Concept

Support refers to price levels where demand is thought to be strong enough to prevent the price from falling further. It represents a "floor" where the market may reverse or consolidate.

Resistance refers to price levels where selling pressure may be strong enough to prevent the price from rising higher. It represents a "ceiling" where the market might reverse or consolidate again.

Strategic Application in Derivative Trading

Derivative trading involves contracts whose value is derived from the performance of an underlying asset (like futures, options, CFDs). The use of pivot points, support, and resistance becomes even more critical due to the amplified risk/reward profile of derivatives.

1. Identifying Market Conditions Using Pivot Points

Bullish Trend Confirmation : If the price is trading above the pivot point (PP), the market is generally in an uptrend. R1, R2, and R3 become potential targets for long positions.

: If the price is trading above the pivot point (PP), the market is generally in an uptrend. R1, R2, and R3 become potential targets for long positions. Bearish Trend Confirmation : If the price is trading below the pivot point (PP), the market is in a downtrend. S1, S2, and S3 become targets for short positions.

: If the price is trading below the pivot point (PP), the market is in a downtrend. S1, S2, and S3 become targets for short positions. Range-Bound Markets: When the price is oscillating between support (S1, S2) and resistance (R1, R2), traders can use these levels to execute range-bound strategies, buying at support and selling at resistance.

2. Support and Resistance Breakouts

Breakout Strategy : If the price breaks above resistance (R1, R2, or R3) or below support (S1, S2, or S3), it suggests strong momentum in the direction of the breakout.

: If the price breaks above resistance (R1, R2, or R3) or below support (S1, S2, or S3), it suggests strong momentum in the direction of the breakout. Confirmation with Volume : A breakout is considered more reliable when confirmed by higher-than-average trading volume.

: A breakout is considered more reliable when confirmed by higher-than-average trading volume. Pullback to Support/Resistance: After a breakout, traders often wait for a pullback to retest the broken level as a new support or resistance before entering the trade.

3. Pivot Point Confluence Strategy

Multiple Time Frame Analysis : Combine pivot points from different timeframes (e.g., daily, 4-hour, and 1-hour) to identify strong support/resistance confluence areas. For instance, if daily R1 and 4-hour R2 align, the level becomes more significant.

: Combine pivot points from different timeframes (e.g., daily, 4-hour, and 1-hour) to identify strong support/resistance confluence areas. For instance, if daily R1 and 4-hour R2 align, the level becomes more significant. Price Action at Pivot Levels: Wait for price action signals (e.g., candlestick patterns, pin bars, engulfing candles) at critical support/resistance levels to confirm the trade direction.

4. Risk Management Using Support and Resistance

Stop Loss Placement : For long trades: Place stop loss just below the nearest support level. For short trades: Place stop loss just above the nearest resistance level.

: Take Profit Levels: Target the next significant support or resistance level for take-profit orders. For example, in a bullish trend, if price breaks R1, target R2 as the next profit-taking level.

5. Advanced Strategy: Fibonacci Retracements with Pivot Points

Combining Pivot Points with Fibonacci : Use Fibonacci retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) in conjunction with pivot points to enhance the precision of support and resistance zones.

: Use Fibonacci retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%) in conjunction with pivot points to enhance the precision of support and resistance zones. Example: If a strong trend is in place, wait for a pullback to a key Fibonacci level aligned with a pivot point. For example, if a retracement meets the 61.8% Fibonacci level at the S1 support, it may be a strong signal for a long trade.

Execution of Advanced Trading Strategy

Step-by-Step Execution:

Identify Market Trend: Determine if the market is bullish or bearish by comparing the current price to the pivot point. If the price is above the pivot, the market is likely bullish; below the pivot suggests a bearish market. Set Entry Levels: For long trades , enter when the price breaks above R1 (if confirmed by volume and price action signals). If the price pulls back to PP or S1 and forms a reversal pattern, that can be an additional entry signal.

, enter when the price breaks above R1 (if confirmed by volume and price action signals). If the price pulls back to PP or S1 and forms a reversal pattern, that can be an additional entry signal. For short trades, enter when the price breaks below S1 or S2, or after a pullback to a resistance level (e.g., R1 or R2). Use Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Look for alignment of pivot levels and support/resistance zones on different time frames (e.g., daily and 4-hour charts) to increase the probability of success. Set Stop Losses and Take Profits: Place stop-loss orders below the nearest support for long trades and above the nearest resistance for short trades.

Set take-profit levels at R1, R2, or R3 (for long positions) or S1, S2, or S3 (for short positions), depending on your risk/reward ratio. Risk Management: Only risk a small percentage of your account balance per trade (e.g., 1-2%). Use trailing stops as the market moves in your favor to lock in profits while allowing the trade to run. Monitor Price Action and Adjust: Monitor price action as it approaches key support/resistance levels. Be ready to adjust your stop loss, take profit, or even exit early if the market shows signs of reversal.