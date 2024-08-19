WaSwap MT4

5
WaSwap MT4 Indicator shows the current Swap Long and current Swap Short with color.

* Set the Swap Threshold and the color to identify when the current swap is below or above the Spread Threshold.

* Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Swap Label on the chart.

* Write the font and the font size for more confort.

* Activate alert if the current Swap Long or the current Swap Short is below the swap threshold.

* The user will never swing with a negative swap, WaSwap MT4 Indicator will notify with a color and a sound.
Reviews 2
in ma
29
in ma 2025.07.03 04:00 
 

super!

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in ma
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in ma 2025.07.03 04:00 
 

super!

Anton Garbar
798
Anton Garbar 2025.06.07 12:37 
 

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