WaSpread MT5

WaSpread MT5 Indicator shows the current spread in pips with color.

* Set the Spread Threshold and the color to identify when the current spread is below or above the Spread Threshold.

* Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Spread Label on the chart.

* Write the font and the font size for more confort.

* Activate alert if the current spread is above the spread threshold.

* For more precision, the user can choose to show the decimal numbers.

* The user will never enter a trade with a large spread, WaSpread MT5 Indicator will notify with the sound.

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FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Engulfing Period V75Killed Indicator: Revolutionize Your Trading Strategy! (This indicator is PRIVATE and exclusively for traders who know its specific purpose and value.) The Engulfing Period V75Killed Indicator is a game-changer for traders looking to effortlessly spot key engulfing periods across multiple timeframes. By marking engulfing zones directly on your chart, this indicator saves you time and enhances your ability to seize high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Multi-T
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WaCandleTimerMT5
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Wa Candle Timer MT5 displays a live countdown showing how much time is left until the current candle closes on the main chart. As the bar approaches its end, the timer changes color (by default when ~95% of the candle’s duration has elapsed, i.e., ~5% time remaining). The indicator is lightweight, clear, and ideal for traders who synchronize entries/exits with candle closes. Key Features Real-time countdown to bar close for any symbol and timeframe. Color change when the candle is near completi
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Previous Candle Levels MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
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Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
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Asian Range BreakOut
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
Fully Customizable – Adapt the indicator to your personal trading style by modifying parameters such as range time, colors, line styles, and risk-reward settings. Trade Levels Visualization – Automatically draws entry price, stop loss (SL), and take profit (TP) levels based on breakout conditions. Seamless Integration with Expert Advisors (EAs) – Take full control of your automated strategies by adding extra confirmations such as RSI, Moving Averages, Break of Structure (BOS), and more. Yo
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Gbpjpy Asian Breakout
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Experts
GBPJPY Asian Breakout EA Asian Session Breakout Strategy | Fully Automated M5 Expert Advisor 100% Automated Trading System GBPJPY Asian Breakout is a fully autonomous Expert Advisor designed to trade Asian session breakouts on the GBPJPY currency pair, using the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It combines smart breakout logic, dynamic risk management, and strict time filtering for clean, consistent, and disciplined execution. Strategy Highlights Detects and trades breakouts of the Asian r
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Wa Candle Timer MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
Wa Candle Timer MT5 Wa Candle Timer MT5 is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to display the remaining time until the next candle forms on your MT5 chart. This tool helps traders stay aware of candle closure times, allowing for better trade execution and decision-making. Key Features : Displays the countdown timer for the current candle. Changes color when the remaining time falls below a user-defined percentage. Customizable alert when the candle reaches a specified perce
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Wa Candle Timer MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
5 (1)
Indicators
Wa Candle Timer MT4 Wa Candle Timer MT4 is a powerful and user-friendly indicator designed to display the remaining time until the next candle forms on your MT4 chart. This tool helps traders stay aware of candle closure times, allowing for better trade execution and decision-making. Key Features : Displays the countdown timer for the current candle. Changes color when the remaining time falls below a user-defined percentage. New in v3.00: Customizable alert when the timer reaches a sp
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WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
!!!This Free Version just works on EURUSD!!! Wa Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical anal
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Previous Candle Levels MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
WaPreviousCandleLevels MT4 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
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Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT5 is an indicator which shows the user how much time is remaining until the next candle will form. The percentage of the evolution of the current candle is also displayed. The user can set the percentage that the candle timer will change the color. These are the settings: 1- The percentage that the candle timer will change the color. 2- Color of Candle Timer when it's BELOW the percentage set by the user. 3- Color of Candle Timer when it's ABOVE the percentage set b
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Engulfing Period MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
Engulfing Period V75Killed Indicator for MT4 – Master Market Reversals with Precision! (This indicator is PRIVATE and designed exclusively for traders who understand its unique value.) The Engulfing Period V75Killed Indicator for MetaTrader 4 is a powerful tool for traders who want to effortlessly detect bullish and bearish engulfing patterns across multiple timeframes. By highlighting key engulfing zones directly on your chart, this indicator helps you seize high-probability trading opportuniti
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WaPreviousCandleLevelsMT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
!!!The free version works only on "EURUSD"!!! WaPreviousCandleLevels MT4 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analys
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WaSwap MT4
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5 (1)
Indicators
WaSwap MT4 Indicator shows the current Swap Long and current Swap Short with color. * Set the Swap Threshold and the color to identify when the current swap is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Swap Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current Swap Long or the current Swap Short is below the swap threshold. * The user will never swing with a negative sw
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WaSwap MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
WaSwap MT5 Indicator shows the current Swap Long and current Swap Short with color. * Set the Swap Threshold and the color to identify when the current swap is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Swap Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current Swap Long or the current Swap Short is below the swap threshold. * The user will never swing with a negative sw
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WaSpread MT4
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
WaSpread MT4 Indicator shows the current spread in pips with color. * Set the Spread Threshold and the color to identify when the current spread is below or above the Spread Threshold. * Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Spread Label on the chart. * Write the font and the font size for more confort. * Activate alert if the current spread is above the spread threshold. * For more precision, the user can choose to show the decimal numbers. * The user
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Wa Candle Timer Percentage
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
Wa Candle Timer Percentage MT4 is an indicator which shows the user how much time is remaining until the next candle will form. The percentage of the evolution of the current candle is also displayed. The user can set the percentage that the candle timer will change the color. These are the settings: 1- The percentage that the candle timer will change the color. 2- Color of Candle Timer when it's BELOW the percentage set by the user. 3- Color of Candle Timer when it's ABOVE the percentage set b
FREE
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