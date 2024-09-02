WaSwap MT5

WaSwap MT5 Indicator shows the current Swap Long and current Swap Short with color.

* Set the Swap Threshold and the color to identify when the current swap is below or above the Spread Threshold.

* Set X axis and Y axis and chose the Corner and the Anchor to position the Swap Label on the chart.

* Write the font and the font size for more confort.

* Activate alert if the current Swap Long or the current Swap Short is below the swap threshold.

* The user will never swing with a negative swap, WaSwap MT5 Indicator will notify with a color and a sound.
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