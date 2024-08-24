Forex Algo GAP Trader with Trailing Stop
Overview:
This Forex Algorithm is designed for traders who use gap trading strategies. It identifies and executes trades automatically based on candlestick gap patterns, providing customizable options for risk management and a trailing stop feature.
Key Features:
- Customizable Gap Threshold: Configure the minimum gap size in pips to trigger trades based on market conditions.
- Flexible Trading Direction: Choose whether to buy on gap-up or sell on gap-down conditions, or reverse the strategy as needed.
- Risk Management: Customize lot size, take profit, stop loss, and the trailing stop for dynamic trade management.
What is a Candle Gap?
A candle gap refers to a price difference between the closing price of one candle and the opening price of the next. This algorithm uses gap identification as a core strategy to manage trades.
Why Choose This Algorithm?
- Versatility: Trade both gap-up and gap-down conditions based on market situations.
- Customization: Adjust the algorithm’s parameters to match your unique trading style.
- Risk Control: The trailing stop helps secure profits as trades progress.
About the Developer:
Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader 4 algorithm creation.
Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4 and recently trading in proprietary accounts, having successfully passed a challenge on one to date.
Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.
Important Notes:
- This product is a tool for gap trading and should be used responsibly. Trading in financial markets carries risks, and no strategy guarantees profits.
Contact and Support:
For product support or customization requests, please use the MQL5 messaging system. Reach out anytime with your questions or concerns.