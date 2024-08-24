Forex Algo GAP Trader with Trailing Stop





Overview:

This Forex Algorithm is designed for traders who use gap trading strategies. It identifies and executes trades automatically based on candlestick gap patterns, providing customizable options for risk management and a trailing stop feature.

Key Features:

Customizable Gap Threshold : Configure the minimum gap size in pips to trigger trades based on market conditions.

: Configure the minimum gap size in pips to trigger trades based on market conditions. Flexible Trading Direction : Choose whether to buy on gap-up or sell on gap-down conditions, or reverse the strategy as needed.

: Choose whether to buy on gap-up or sell on gap-down conditions, or reverse the strategy as needed. Risk Management: Customize lot size, take profit, stop loss, and the trailing stop for dynamic trade management.

What is a Candle Gap?

A candle gap refers to a price difference between the closing price of one candle and the opening price of the next. This algorithm uses gap identification as a core strategy to manage trades.

Why Choose This Algorithm?

Versatility : Trade both gap-up and gap-down conditions based on market situations.

: Trade both gap-up and gap-down conditions based on market situations. Customization : Adjust the algorithm’s parameters to match your unique trading style.

: Adjust the algorithm’s parameters to match your unique trading style. Risk Control: The trailing stop helps secure profits as trades progress.

About the Developer:

Developed by an experienced Forex programmer with over 10 years of experience in MetaTrader 4 algorithm creation.

Currently holding a DarwinEx Score of 61.4 and recently trading in proprietary accounts, having successfully passed a challenge on one to date.

Get support directly from the developer and request customizations if needed.

Important Notes:

This product is a tool for gap trading and should be used responsibly. Trading in financial markets carries risks, and no strategy guarantees profits.

Contact and Support:

For product support or customization requests, please use the MQL5 messaging system. Reach out anytime with your questions or concerns.



