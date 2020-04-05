Triple MAs Cross

MA20/MA60 crossover filtered by MA100 and an ATR(14) volatility gate. Stop on MA100, TP 3R, reverse-cross exit, 1% risk.


Full description

MQL5_Publish_Ready\TripleMACross\product_description.txt — moderator-safe, covers the rules, ATR filter, MA100 stop, and the companion indicator.

Triple MA Cross is a trend-following Expert Advisor built on a MA20 / MA60 crossover, filtered by MA100 and by an ATR volatility gate. Clean rule set, no martingale, no grid.

tested more then 60% winrate ate 15min timeframe Use it with GOLD in 15 and 30min time frame

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Fades liquidity sweeps of a multi-day range — sweep the high to sell, sweep the low to buy. Pure price action, 1.5R targets. Full description: Liquidity Sweep Reversal fades liquidity sweeps of a multi-day range using pure price action — no indicators, no martingale, no grid. The idea: the range is rebuilt every few days (default 3). The high and low of the previous block become the resting liquidity levels. When a candle wicks through a level but closes back inside, that liquidity has been
FREE
Dual Symbol SMT Trader
Yassine Bejjany
Experts
SMT Correlation Divergence trades Smart Money Technique (SMT) divergence between two correlated instruments using pure price action — no external indicators, no martingale, no grid. When two normally-correlated symbols stop moving together — one makes a new high or low while the other fails to follow — that disagreement (SMT divergence) often marks a turning point. This EA detects it automatically and trades it with fixed, risk-based money management. HOW IT WORKS Attach to one chart of a co
FREE
Gold Regime Trader
Yassine Bejjany
Experts
Dual-regime gold EA on the daily opening range — fades ranges, rides trends, switching automatically by ATR. XAUUSD M5. Full description: Gold Regime Trader is a dual-regime Expert Advisor built around the daily opening range. It reads conditions with ATR and switches between mean-reversion and momentum automatically — no martingale, no grid. Regime switch: ATR(14) vs its own average → at/above = TREND, below = RANGE. RANGE: fades a Bollinger extreme confirmed by RSI at the opening-range bou
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