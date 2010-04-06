V1 Scalper
- Göstergeler
- Noiros Tech
- Sürüm: 1.0
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY !
V1 Scalper is an easy to use tool designed for trend scalping. It tries to spot good entry points in a major trend by using swing high and lows formed along the trend . This tool can be used on Fx Pairs , Indices , Commodities and stocks.
Not often but in some signals , the arrow might repaint on the current candle so extra confirmation tools are advised for trade entry .
INPUTs
- Arrow Sensitivity : The arrow sensitivity defines the frequency for the entry arrows. The higher the sensitivity the more accurate the entry arrows.
- Trend Sensitivity : This defines the scan period of the trend, the shorter the sensitivity the shorter the period of trend and vice versa.