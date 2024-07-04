Indicator to Ea Robot Converter
- Эксперты
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Puiu AlexI am fulltime trader with over 13 years of forex experience. I developed my own strategy based on supply/demand levels and trend follow!
Motto: Take what you need and leave, don't look back!
- Версия: 3.2
- Обновлено: 21 июля 2026
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a comprehensive automation tool. Its primary function is to capture signals from any custom indicator (by reading Buy/Sell buffers) and convert them into automated trades. The EA is equipped with an advanced Grid/Martingale system, capital protection (Equity Stop), trailing options, and multiple filters (Time, Spread).
BUGS or REQUESTS - Contact telegram: @forextown
Thanks for the EA, it works well together with your Indicator of choice. Well done!