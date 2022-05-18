EA Samurai
- Experts
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Yury ZaikouskiMy name is Yury Zaikouski, and I am an old warrior in the financial fields with over 10 years of experience in Forex trading. My passion for finance began in the early 2000s, when Forex was just beginning to gain popularity in the world. I was fascinated by the idea of currency trading, where every
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EA Samurai is a strategy that is perfect for any market.
The EA is optimized. This is a counter-trend scalping strategy Rebound levels to get an entry point
The EA opens the first order on the signal of the expected price reversal and fixes the profit at the specified level, but if the price does not reach the profit and rolls back, an additional order is automatically opened averaging the level of the total profit, making it closer to the entry point. A series of orders is always closed with a profit thanks to the built-in function that closes the most unprofitable and most profitable orders in a series at a common profit point.
EA Samurai Advisor Settings
First party settings
Second party settings
Use sound notification of opening orders
Info panel
Enable classic settings
Initial lot true - constant, false - in % of depot
Use dynamic pipstep
From which knee to reduce TP "
By how many pp to reduce TP
From which knee to increase pipstep
Pipstep increase multiplier
Using increased LotExponent true - yes; false - no
Turn off time of new series opening on Friday (hour)
Opening the first order with 0 TP and the volume of the last order of the other side
Delay 5 minutes between parties
Additional control of series, turning the lock into the main one
Setting up the location grid
AgroLock - true - Locking after each order, after the 1st in the grid
Setting up the location grid
Recommended pairs for trading XAUUSD . EURUSD. USDUSD. NZDUSD
Timeframe M15 -M30- H1
Minimum account balance 1000 $ (for one pair)
Use cent accounts for the test (1-2 weeks)
One of Great EA for Martingale!