EA Samurai is a strategy that is perfect for any market.

The EA is optimized. This is a counter-trend scalping strategy Rebound levels to get an entry point

The EA opens the first order on the signal of the expected price reversal and fixes the profit at the specified level, but if the price does not reach the profit and rolls back, an additional order is automatically opened averaging the level of the total profit, making it closer to the entry point. A series of orders is always closed with a profit thanks to the built-in function that closes the most unprofitable and most profitable orders in a series at a common profit point.

EA Samurai Advisor Settings

First party settings

Second party settings

Use sound notification of opening orders

Info panel

Enable classic settings

Initial lot true - constant, false - in % of depot

Use dynamic pipstep

From which knee to reduce TP "

By how many pp to reduce TP

From which knee to increase pipstep

Pipstep increase multiplier

Using increased LotExponent true - yes; false - no

Turn off time of new series opening on Friday (hour)

Opening the first order with 0 TP and the volume of the last order of the other side

Delay 5 minutes between parties

Additional control of series, turning the lock into the main one

Setting up the location grid

AgroLock - true - Locking after each order, after the 1st in the grid

Setting up the location grid









Recommended pairs for trading XAUUSD . EURUSD. USDUSD. NZDUSD

Timeframe M15 -M30- H1

Minimum account balance 1000 $ (for one pair)

Use cent accounts for the test (1-2 weeks)