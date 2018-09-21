PA Trend Reversal

  • Indicators
  • Puiu Alex
    Puiu Alex

    Puiu Alex

    4.6 (11)
    I am fulltime trader with over 13 years of forex experience. I developed my own strategy based on supply/demand levels and trend follow!
    Motto: Take what you need and leave, don't look back!
    9 products 1 topic
  • Version: 4.0
  • Updated: 17 October 2020
  • Activations: 7

Price action is among the most popular trading concepts. A trader who knows how to use price action the right way can often improve his performance and his way of looking at charts significantly. However, there are still a lot of misunderstandings and half-truths circulating that confuse traders and set them up for failure.

Using PA Trend Reversal will be possible to identify high probability exhaustion moves of a trend.

⚠️ AVOID NEWS AND SPEECHES - most of the bad signals are during the news/speeches.


I suggest you using this on EURJPY M5 with Martingale Step1.

*Candles for Calculation = 2;

*Minimum body size of the previous candle (points) = 15;



Features

  • The indicator gives alerts in real-time when the conditions are met.
  • Round Number Filter (this is the basic price action).
  • Volume Filter

Inputs

  • Candles for calculation - How many candles do you want  for the price action calculation.
  • Maximum size of wick for current candle (use in points)
    *Candles that have no wicks in the direction of the trend are the perfect trade but you can add a small wick like 10-30 points.
  • Minimum body size of the current candle   -Candles with big body size are recommended.
  • Minimum body size of the previous candle -If the previous candle is smaller than XX points the signal is not valid. The bigger is the previous candle the better will be the signal.
  • Candles to calculate high/low. Use this settings when you don't want to trade the signals on a flat market.
    You can select the number of candles to look back and find the lowest/highest price.
    Then you can get signals only at a distance of that lowest/highest price for the selected number of candles
  • Filter signal with Volume. Filter the signals.


*I recommend:

Big previous candle.

No breakout tries before the signal.


Strategy Trend Reversal Signals for Binary Options (Timeframe recommended: 5-15MIN)

  • Alert comes in and the current candle is near a support/resistance or a RN (Round Number).
  • Check the support/resistance line to see if it's a breakout.
  • You enter with 5 seconds before the current candle closes.
  • DO NOT trade during news.

Strategy Trend Reversal Signals For Forex (Timeframe recommend: 1H-4H)

  • Alert comes in and the current candle is near a round number. If the candle close breaking out the round number or support/resistance, you can enter but with small lot.
  • Check the round number or support/resistance line to see if it's a breakout.
  • DO NOT trade during news.


How to maximize the winning ratio ?


Use the indicator with these inputs:

Candles for calculation = 5

Use the volume filter - JustVolumeSignals

TF - M5

Will be less signals but more accurate. especially on Binary Options.

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
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Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
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Mr Pip Trend indicator combines powerful price action analysis and sophisticated algorithmic data analysis to provide traders with high-accuracy chart analysis and support the decision-making process. You can use Mr Pip Trend Indicator to trade all the markets (all Forex pairs, all CFDs and Cryptocurrencies) on all timeframes!   Mr Pip Trend Indicator provides chart analysis that is effective at detecting new trends but finds the exact sweet-spot between early and late entries. What is different
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Reversals typically refer to large price changes, where the trend changes direction. Small counter-moves against the trend are called pullbacks or consolidations.When it starts to occur, a reversal isn't distinguishable from a pullback. A reversal keeps going and forms a new trend, while a pullback ends and then the price starts moving back in the trending direction. Difference Between a Reversal and a Pullback A reversal is a trend change in the price of an asset. A pullback is a counter-move w
Price Action Reversal
Puiu Alex
Indicators
Price action is among the most popular trading concepts. A trader who knows how to use price action the right way can often improve his performance and his way of looking at charts significantly. However, there are still a lot of misunderstandings and half-truths circulating that confuse traders and set them up for failure. Using PA Trend Reversal will be possible to identify high probability exhaustion moves of a trend. Features The indicator gives alerts in real-time when the conditions are me
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robson1000
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robson1000 2020.07.05 00:52 
 

the ps trend reversal is not working ... there was no signal operating with 20 currency pairs, after 02 days

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