Price action is among the most popular trading concepts. A trader who knows how to use price action the right way can often improve his performance and his way of looking at charts significantly. However, there are still a lot of misunderstandings and half-truths circulating that confuse traders and set them up for failure.

Using PA Trend Reversal will be possible to identify high probability exhaustion moves of a trend.

⚠️ AVOID NEWS AND SPEECHES - most of the bad signals are during the news/speeches.



I suggest you using this on EURJPY M5 with Martingale Step1. *Candles for Calculation = 2; *Minimum body size of the previous candle (points) = 15;







Features

The indicator gives alerts in real-time when the conditions are met.

Round Number Filter (this is the basic price action).

Volume Filter



Inputs

Candles for calculation - How many candles do you want for the price action calculation.

- How many candles do you want for the price action calculation. Maximum size of wick for current candle (use in points)

*Candles that have no wicks in the direction of the trend are the perfect trade but you can add a small wick like 10-30 points.



(use in points) *Candles that have no wicks in the direction of the trend are the perfect trade but you can add a small wick like 10-30 points. Minimum body size of the current candle -Candles with big body size are recommended.

-Candles with big body size are recommended. Minimum body size of the previous candle -If the previous candle is smaller than XX points the signal is not valid. The bigger is the previous candle the better will be the signal.



-If the previous candle is smaller than XX points the signal is not valid. The bigger is the previous candle the better will be the signal. Candles to calculate high/low . Use this settings when you don't want to trade the signals on a flat market.

You can select the number of candles to look back and find the lowest/highest price.

Then you can get signals only at a distance of that lowest/highest price for the selected number of candles

. Use this settings when you don't want to trade the signals on a flat market. You can select the number of candles to look back and find the lowest/highest price. Then you can get signals only at a distance of that lowest/highest price for the selected number of candles Filter signal with Volume. Filter the signals.

*I recommend: Big previous candle. No breakout tries before the signal.



Strategy Trend Reversal Signals for Binary Options (Timeframe recommended: 5-15MIN)

Alert comes in and the current candle is near a support/resistance or a RN (Round Number).



Check the support/resistance line to see if it's a breakout.



You enter with 5 seconds before the current candle closes.

DO NOT trade during news. Strategy Trend Reversal Signals For Forex (Timeframe recommend: 1H-4H)

Alert comes in and the current candle is near a round number. If the candle close breaking out the round number or support/resistance, you can enter but with small lot.



Check the round number or support/resistance line to see if it's a breakout.

DO NOT trade during news.

⭐ How to maximize the winning ratio ?



Use the indicator with these inputs:



Candles for calculation = 5

Use the volume filter - JustVolumeSignals TF - M5



Will be less signals but more accurate. especially on Binary Options.