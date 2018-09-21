PA Trend Reversal
- Indicators
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Puiu AlexI am fulltime trader with over 13 years of forex experience. I developed my own strategy based on supply/demand levels and trend follow!
Motto: Take what you need and leave, don't look back!
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 17 October 2020
- Activations: 7
Price action is among the most popular trading concepts. A trader who knows how to use price action the right way can often improve his performance and his way of looking at charts significantly. However, there are still a lot of misunderstandings and half-truths circulating that confuse traders and set them up for failure.
Using PA Trend Reversal will be possible to identify high probability exhaustion moves of a trend.
⚠️ AVOID NEWS AND SPEECHES - most of the bad signals are during the news/speeches.
I suggest you using this on EURJPY M5 with Martingale Step1.
*Candles for Calculation = 2;
*Minimum body size of the previous candle (points) = 15;
Features
- The indicator gives alerts in real-time when the conditions are met.
- Round Number Filter (this is the basic price action).
- Volume Filter
Inputs
- Candles for calculation - How many candles do you want for the price action calculation.
- Maximum size of wick for current candle (use in points)
*Candles that have no wicks in the direction of the trend are the perfect trade but you can add a small wick like 10-30 points.
- Minimum body size of the current candle -Candles with big body size are recommended.
- Minimum body size of the previous candle -If the previous candle is smaller than XX points the signal is not valid. The bigger is the previous candle the better will be the signal.
- Candles to calculate high/low. Use this settings when you don't want to trade the signals on a flat market.
You can select the number of candles to look back and find the lowest/highest price.
Then you can get signals only at a distance of that lowest/highest price for the selected number of candles
- Filter signal with Volume. Filter the signals.
*I recommend:
Big previous candle.
No breakout tries before the signal.
Strategy Trend Reversal Signals for Binary Options (Timeframe recommended: 5-15MIN)
- Alert comes in and the current candle is near a support/resistance or a RN (Round Number).
- Check the support/resistance line to see if it's a breakout.
- You enter with 5 seconds before the current candle closes.
- DO NOT trade during news.
Strategy Trend Reversal Signals For Forex (Timeframe recommend: 1H-4H)
- Alert comes in and the current candle is near a round number. If the candle close breaking out the round number or support/resistance, you can enter but with small lot.
- Check the round number or support/resistance line to see if it's a breakout.
- DO NOT trade during news.
⭐ How to maximize the winning ratio ?
Use the indicator with these inputs:
Candles for calculation = 5
Use the volume filter - JustVolumeSignals
TF - M5
Will be less signals but more accurate. especially on Binary Options.
the ps trend reversal is not working ... there was no signal operating with 20 currency pairs, after 02 days