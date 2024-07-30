Indicator Combiner Into One Indicator

5
  • Indicators
  • Puiu Alex
    Puiu Alex

    Puiu Alex

    4.6 (11)
    I am fulltime trader with over 13 years of forex experience. I developed my own strategy based on supply/demand levels and trend follow!
    Motto: Take what you need and leave, don't look back!
    9 products 1 topic
  • Version: 2.12
Optimize your trading strategy of your custom indicators with the "Indicator Combiner Into One Indicator". This advanced tool combines multiple indicators, including your custom indicators, into a single, user-friendly interface. It generates an arrow signal based on your  custom indicators, simplifying your decision-making process. Ideal for traders of all levels, this indicator offers:

  •     Arrow Signals: Get a clear, single arrow signal that combines insights from your custom indicators, making it easier to interpret market trends.
  •     Custom Indicator Integration: Seamlessly incorporate your own custom indicators to tailor the signal to your unique trading strategy.
  •     Real-Time Alerts: Receive timely alerts during candle formation to capitalize on market movements as they happen.
  •     Enhanced Signal Accuracy: Benefit from a filtered signal that enhances the relevance and precision of your trading decisions.


        // ENTRY INDICATOR 
 STATUS=Disable/Enable
Indicator name = " Insert indicator name here ";
 Buffer arrows "UP" = 0;
 Buffer arrows "DOWN" = 1;
        //USE THIS TO FILTER THE ENTRIES
"INDICATOR FILTER 1"    
 STATUS=Disable/Enable
Indicator name = " Insert indicator name here ";
 Buffer arrows "UP" = 0;
 Buffer arrows "DOWN" = 1;

"INDICATOR FILTER 2"    
 STATUS=Disable/Enable
Indicator name = " Insert indicator name here ";
 Buffer arrows "UP" = 0;
 Buffer arrows "DOWN" = 1;

        //AFTER HOW MANY BARS NEXT SIGNAL 
Min. number of pass bars between arrows = " 0 "; 0 - means disabled

        //TIMEFILTER  
 STATUS=Enable Trading / Disable Trading
Hours = " 01 ";
Minutes= " 60 ";

        //ALERTS
  Enable sound alert=Enable / Disable
Enable Push Notifications=Enable / Disable
Enable Email Notifications=Enable / Disable


Upgrade your trading trategy  experience with the "Indicator Combiner Into One Indicator" and achieve greater trading efficiency and clarity. Use it now to transform your trading approach!
Reviews 3
Gouxiang Lan
187
Gouxiang Lan 2026.07.15 11:53 
 

How can the parameters be set?

catalin1906
116
catalin1906 2024.08.01 12:47 
 

Best product I've every used! Very comprehensive and well developed. It reacts to the market and shows all the relevant data to make great trading decisions.

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Gouxiang Lan
187
Gouxiang Lan 2026.07.15 11:53 
 

How can the parameters be set?

Puiu Alex
5200
Reply from developer Puiu Alex 2026.07.15 12:16
Hello, tell me what you need. Contact telegram: @forextown
catalin1906
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catalin1906 2024.08.01 12:47 
 

Best product I've every used! Very comprehensive and well developed. It reacts to the market and shows all the relevant data to make great trading decisions.

Ion Pecete
141
Ion Pecete 2024.08.01 00:31 
 

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