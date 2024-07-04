Indicator to Ea Robot Converter
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Puiu Alex
- Sürüm: 2.2
- Güncellendi: 7 Ağustos 2024
This EA is to be based on buying /selling via buffers.
ATTENTION!!!
If you are using indicators from MQL5 Market use the Market folder:
Example: Custom Indicator Name - /Market/name of the indicator
Martingale, 3 custom filters, close on another signal by custom indicator, etc
This is based on the calling of a custom signal indicator.
Here are the INPUTS below and I will give a description of how each INPUT works. Please see below.
EA INPUTS
Variable Value
TP Mode Basket/Individual
Lot Size 0.01
TP (IN $) 100
SL (IN $) 100
Custom Indicator Name X
Buy Buffer NO 0
Sell Buffer NO 1
Magic Number 777
LOT Size.
This is standard and needs for no explanation.
TP (IN $)
This means that all trades either in basket or individual will close out based on this $ amount. Simple
SL (IN $)
This means that all trades either in basket or individual will close out based on this $ amount. Simple
Custom Indicator Name
This is where the custom indicator will go for this EA to call from the folder.
Buy Buffer
This is the number for the buffer for buying
Sell Buffer
This is the number for the buffer for selling
Magic Number
This is obvious.
Loving the performance of this Indicator, my USDJPY M15 setup is finally dialing in steady gains. Many thanks to the developer!