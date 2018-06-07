Endeavor EA does not use indicators. It trades the strategy based on trading by hours and the breakout of support and resistance levels.

Logic of the EA: it trades during the active phases of the Asian, European and American sessions and allows you to capture almost all the daily trend. It analyzes the history and places pending orders to follow the market direction in case of a breakout. The EA provides the options to close orders by profit or by time. When the price moves in the favorable direction, a trailing stop by the last bars in activated, moving the stop loss. As a result, the order is closed either by a stop loss, by a take profit or by time. Untriggered orders are deleted.

The EA does NOT use: arbitrage, hedging, martingale, grid strategies, etc.

The EA has a built-in system of price history analysis, an adaptive trailing stop, a money management system.

The EA always uses Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect the deposit.

There are no periods of stagnation.

The EA does not keep overnight positions, so it does not depend on spread, broker or swap and can be tested in the strategy tester even using Open prices.





Requirements

Endeavor EA is optimized to run on GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY;

GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY; Timeframe : M15.

: M15. Minimum deposit : $200.

: $200. Account type: any.

The default settings of the EA are designed for USDJPY M15.





Parameters