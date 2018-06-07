Endeavor EA

Endeavor EA does not use indicators. It trades the strategy based on trading by hours and the breakout of support and resistance levels.

Logic of the EA: it trades during the active phases of the Asian, European and American sessions and allows you to capture almost all the daily trend. It analyzes the history and places pending orders to follow the market direction in case of a breakout. The EA provides the options to close orders by profit or by time. When the price moves in the favorable direction, a trailing stop by the last bars in activated, moving the stop loss. As a result, the order is closed either by a stop loss, by a take profit or by time. Untriggered orders are deleted.

The EA does NOT use: arbitrage, hedging, martingale, grid strategies, etc.

The EA has a built-in system of price history analysis, an adaptive trailing stop, a money management system.

The EA always uses Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect the deposit.

There are no periods of stagnation.

The EA does not keep overnight positions, so it does not depend on spread, broker or swap and can be tested in the strategy tester even using Open prices.


Requirements

  • Endeavor EA is optimized to run on GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY;
  • Timeframe: M15.
  • Minimum deposit: $200.
  • Account type: any.
The default settings of the EA are designed for USDJPY M15.


Parameters

  • MAGIC - magic number for the EA's orders.
  • Fixed Lot - fixed lot value.
  • Money management (true - On, false - Uses a fixed lot) - money management type (true - lot size based on the current balance, false - fixed lot).
  • Risk factor (percentage of the balance) - percentage of the deposit for calculating the lot size.
  • Take Profit (in points) - fixed take profit value (in points starting from 0).
  • Hour to set orders - hour to place orders.
  • Minute to set orders - minute to place orders.
  • Hour to delete pending orders - hour to delete pending orders.
  • Minute to delete pending orders - minute to delete pending orders.
  • Hour to close open positions - hour to close open positions.
  • Minute to close open positions - minute to close open positions.
  • How many bars to analyze before placing orders - the number of bars to analyze before placing orders.
  • Trailing stop (true - On, false - Turn off) - use trailing stop (true - enable, false - disable).
  • Trailing size (in points) - fixed trailing stop value (in points).
  • The trailing step - step of the trailing stop.
  • Price slippage - price slippage.
  • Use Breakeven (true - On, false - Turn off) - use breakeven (true - enable, false - disable).
  • Profit level (in points) - the profit in points to activate breakeven.
  • Breakeven level - breakeven level in points.
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5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Pro Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
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Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Gap EA
Yuriy Kuzmin
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Gap EA is an automated trading system, which uses regularities of a price gap closing. It is known that in about 90% of cases the gaps are likely to close, i.e. the price almost always approaches to the close price of the previous bar. The Expert Advisor utilizes this principle. The robot tracks the gap and places an order with a take profit at the extreme of the gap, with a small stop loss. Parameters MAGIC - magic number for the EA's orders Lots - traded lot size Stop - fixed stop loss in poi
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Vadim Bizhanov
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Aussie Trader
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Aussie Trader 2018.06.13 07:01 
 

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