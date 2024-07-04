Indicator to Ea Robot Converter

4.6

This EA is to be based on buying /selling via buffers.

ATTENTION!!!

If you are using indicators from MQL5 Market use the Market folder:

Example:  Custom Indicator Name - /Market/name of the indicator

AVAILABLE BETA VERSION - Contact telegram: forextown

Martingale, 3 custom filters, close on another signal by custom indicator, etc



   This is based on the calling of a custom signal indicator.
   Here are the INPUTS below and I will give a description of how each INPUT works. Please see below.
   
   EA INPUTS
   
   Variable                Value
   
   TP Mode                 Basket/Individual
   Lot Size                0.01
   TP (IN $)               100
   SL (IN $)               100

   Custom Indicator Name   X
   Buy Buffer NO           0
   Sell Buffer NO          1

   Magic Number            777
    
   

   LOT Size.
   This is standard and needs for no explanation.
   
   TP (IN $)
   This means that all trades either in basket or individual will close out based on this $ amount. Simple
   
   SL (IN $)
   This means that all trades either in basket or individual will close out based on this $ amount. Simple

   Custom Indicator Name
   This is where the custom indicator will go for this EA to call from the folder.
   
   Buy Buffer
   This is the number for the buffer for buying
   
   Sell Buffer
   This is the number for the buffer for selling
   
   Magic Number
   This is obvious.

Recensioni 7
ryanbrooks
2144
ryanbrooks 2025.09.08 07:55 
 

Loving the performance of this Indicator, my USDJPY M15 setup is finally dialing in steady gains. Many thanks to the developer!

bladesweep
123
bladesweep 2024.10.07 19:36 
 

Thanks for the EA, it works well together with your Indicator of choice. Well done!

Rajan D
45
Rajan D 2024.07.10 18:17 
 

Thanks for this wonderful EA. I applied my indicator to this EA and it gave good profits. Waiting for apdated version with more features.

