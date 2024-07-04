Indicator to Ea Robot Converter

This EA is to be based on buying /selling via buffers.

ATTENTION!!! If you are using indicators from MQL5 Market use the Market folder: Example: Custom Indicator Name - /Market/name of the indicator

AVAILABLE BETA VERSION - Contact telegram: forextown

Martingale, 3 custom filters, close on another signal by custom indicator, etc







This is based on the calling of a custom signal indicator.

Here are the INPUTS below and I will give a description of how each INPUT works. Please see below.



EA INPUTS



Variable Value



TP Mode Basket/Individual

Lot Size 0.01

TP (IN $) 100

SL (IN $) 100



Custom Indicator Name X

Buy Buffer NO 0

Sell Buffer NO 1



Magic Number 777







LOT Size.

This is standard and needs for no explanation.



TP (IN $)

This means that all trades either in basket or individual will close out based on this $ amount. Simple



SL (IN $)

This means that all trades either in basket or individual will close out based on this $ amount. Simple



Custom Indicator Name

This is where the custom indicator will go for this EA to call from the folder.



Buy Buffer

This is the number for the buffer for buying



Sell Buffer

This is the number for the buffer for selling



Magic Number

This is obvious.

