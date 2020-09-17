Mr Pip Trend indicator combines powerful price action analysis and sophisticated algorithmic data analysis to provide traders with high-accuracy chart analysis and support the decision-making process.

You can use Mr Pip Trend Indicator to trade all the markets (all Forex pairs, all CFDs and Cryptocurrencies) on all timeframes!

Mr Pip Trend Indicator provides chart analysis that is effective at detecting new trends but finds the exact sweet-spot between early and late entries.

What is different from other trend indicators?

First we have a special panel where you see in real-time the trend direction for all timeframes.

Secondly, and this is the most interesting option available, is that you have the ability to filter the signals from the current timeframe.

*Alerts added with push notifications.





