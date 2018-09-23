Price Action Reversal

  • Indicators
  • Puiu Alex
    Puiu Alex

    Puiu Alex

    4.6 (11)
    I am fulltime trader with over 13 years of forex experience. I developed my own strategy based on supply/demand levels and trend follow!
    Motto: Take what you need and leave, don't look back!
    9 products 1 topic
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5

Price action is among the most popular trading concepts. A trader who knows how to use price action the right way can often improve his performance and his way of looking at charts significantly. However, there are still a lot of misunderstandings and half-truths circulating that confuse traders and set them up for failure.

Using PA Trend Reversal will be possible to identify high probability exhaustion moves of a trend.

Features

  • The indicator gives alerts in real-time when the conditions are met.
  • Configures which currency pairs on which timeframes you want to be alerted.

Inputs

  • Candles Calculation - How many candles do you want to look back for the indicator for the price action calculation.
*I recommend using 4-5 candles for optimal results!
  • Alert Notification: Metatrader Alert.
  • Mobile Notification: Send alert to mobile.


Strategy Trend Reversal Signals for Binary Options (Timeframe recommended: 5-15MIN)

  • Alert comes in and the current candle is near a support/resistance or a RN (Round Number).
  • The candle size is big compared to the previous candles.
  • You enter with 5 seconds before the current candle closes, if only the candle doesn't retrace.

Strategy Trend Reversal Signals For Forex (Timeframe recommend: 1H-4H)

  • Alert comes in and the current candle is near a support/resistance. If the candle close breaking out the support/resistance, enter but with small lot.
  • The candle size is big compared to the previous candles.
  • DO NOT trade during news.


How to maximize the profit ?


Use the indicator with these settings:

Candles Calculation = 5 or 6

Will be less signals but more accurate. especially on Binary Options.

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Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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4.27 (11)
Indicators
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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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