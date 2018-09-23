Price Action Reversal

Price action is among the most popular trading concepts. A trader who knows how to use price action the right way can often improve his performance and his way of looking at charts significantly. However, there are still a lot of misunderstandings and half-truths circulating that confuse traders and set them up for failure.

Using PA Trend Reversal will be possible to identify high probability exhaustion moves of a trend.

Features

The indicator gives alerts in real-time when the conditions are met.

Configures which currency pairs on which timeframes you want to be alerted.

Inputs

Candles Calculation - How many candles do you want to look back for the indicator for the price action calculation. *I recommend using 4-5 candles for optimal results!

Alert Notification: Metatrader Alert. Mobile Notification: Send alert to mobile.

Strategy Trend Reversal Signals for Binary Options (Timeframe recommended: 5-15MIN)

Alert comes in and the current candle is near a support/resistance or a RN (Round Number).



The candle size is big compared to the previous candles.

You enter with 5 seconds before the current candle closes, if only the candle doesn't retrace. Strategy Trend Reversal Signals For Forex (Timeframe recommend: 1H-4H)

Alert comes in and the current candle is near a support/resistance. If the candle close breaking out the support/resistance, enter but with small lot.



The candle size is big compared to the previous candles.

DO NOT trade during news.

⭐ How to maximize the profit ?



Use the indicator with these settings:



Candles Calculation = 5 or 6

Will be less signals but more accurate. especially on Binary Options.