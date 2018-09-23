Price Action Reversal
- Indicators
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Puiu AlexI am fulltime trader with over 13 years of forex experience. I developed my own strategy based on supply/demand levels and trend follow!
Motto: Take what you need and leave, don't look back!
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Price action is among the most popular trading concepts. A trader who knows how to use price action the right way can often improve his performance and his way of looking at charts significantly. However, there are still a lot of misunderstandings and half-truths circulating that confuse traders and set them up for failure.
Using PA Trend Reversal will be possible to identify high probability exhaustion moves of a trend.
Features
- The indicator gives alerts in real-time when the conditions are met.
- Configures which currency pairs on which timeframes you want to be alerted.
Inputs
- Candles Calculation - How many candles do you want to look back for the indicator for the price action calculation.
- Alert Notification: Metatrader Alert.
- Mobile Notification: Send alert to mobile.
Strategy Trend Reversal Signals for Binary Options (Timeframe recommended: 5-15MIN)
- Alert comes in and the current candle is near a support/resistance or a RN (Round Number).
- The candle size is big compared to the previous candles.
- You enter with 5 seconds before the current candle closes, if only the candle doesn't retrace.
Strategy Trend Reversal Signals For Forex (Timeframe recommend: 1H-4H)
- Alert comes in and the current candle is near a
support/resistance. If the candle close breaking out the
support/resistance, enter but with small lot.
- The candle size is big compared to the previous candles.
- DO NOT trade during news.
⭐ How to maximize the profit ?
Use the indicator with these settings:
Candles Calculation = 5 or 6
Will be less signals but more accurate. especially on Binary Options.