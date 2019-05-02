Mr Pip Scalping Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Puiu Alex
    Puiu Alex

    Puiu Alex

    4.6 (11)
    I am fulltime trader with over 13 years of forex experience. I developed my own strategy based on supply/demand levels and trend follow!
    Motto: Take what you need and leave, don't look back!
    9 products 1 topic
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 2 May 2019
  • Activations: 7
Mr Pip Scalping Indicator

is a momentum indicator that measures the magnitude of recent price changes to evaluate overbought or oversold conditions in the price of a stock or other asset with few major tweaks. This is NOT RSI.

Features V2:

Added Supply/Demand Filter


  • You can select which zone to see on the chart ( Important Resistance/Support; Verified Resistance/Support; etc).
  •  You get alerts when prices is entering on a specific supply/demand zone.

How to use?

When the signal comes, you will prepare.

At the end of the current candle you enter into the trade.

Can I take all the signals?

No, you must follow some simple rules.

What are the rules?

  • Alert comes in and the current candle is rejected at strong supply/demand.

  • How to find the strong supply/demand zones?

  • I recommend use of H4 zones.

    Look for a strong rally. Then without warning, the price suddenly reverses and drops FAST.
  • You enter at the opening of the next candle.
  • DO NOT trade during news.


How to take only profitable signals?

  • Use H1 or higher TFs. Greater the TF, higher the probability that the price will stop at that point.
  • After you got a supply/demand wait for a signal to appear around that zone. If that candle is a rejection of the zone it's a good trade.


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PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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