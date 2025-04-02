Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure

Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure

This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique  Volume Pressure Analysis inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs.

🚀 Key Features

  • Automated Supply & Demand Zones: Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dynamic breakout boxes.

  • Volatility Adjusted: Box dimensions are calculated using the Average True Range (ATR), ensuring they adapt to changing market volatility.

  • Intra-Box Volume Profile:

    • Green Bar: Represents the percentage of Buying Volume within the consolidation.

    • Red Bar: Represents the percentage of Selling Volume.

    • Total Volume: Displays the total accumulated volume for the duration of the box.

  • Breakout Signals: clearly labels  BreakUp and  BreakDn points when price decisively crosses the box limits.

  • Strict MQL5 Performance: Optimized for the MT5 tester and live trading without heavy resource usage.

🧠 How It Works

  1. Pivot Detection: The indicator scans for local Highs and Lows over a user-defined period (Pivot Length).

  2. Zone Creation: Once a pivot is confirmed, a box is projected forward. The width of the box is determined by the ATR, creating a dynamic range.

  3. Volume Tracking: As price moves sideways within the box, the indicator accumulates Tick Volume. It compares volume on bullish candles vs. bearish candles to visualize "Buying Pressure" vs. "Selling Pressure."

  4. The Breakout: When a candle closes outside the box limits, the box stops tracking, and a Breakout Label is generated.

🛠 Input Parameters

  • Pivot Detection Length: (Default: 5) How many bars to look back/forward to confirm a pivot. Higher numbers find more significant (but fewer) swing points.

  • Upper Box Width: (Default: 5) The vertical size of the Resistance box (scaled by ATR).

  • Lower Box Width: (Default: 5) The vertical size of the Support box (scaled by ATR).

  • Colors: Fully customizable colors for Upper (Resistance) and Lower (Support) boxes.

📈 Trading Strategy Tips

  • Trend Continuation: Look for  BreakUp signals when the internal volume shows a high  +Vol % (Buying Pressure) inside the box.

  • Reversals: If price enters a Lower Box (Support) and you see increasing  +Vol % despite the price staying low, it may indicate accumulation before a reversal.

  • Fakeout Filter: Avoid taking breakouts if the Volume Pressure contradicts the breakout direction (e.g., a BreakUp signal but the box shows 80% Sell Volume).


