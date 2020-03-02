Object Synchronizer MT 5

Object Synchronizer MT5: Better focus/analysis of the price chart in many timeframes.

Are you bored to save and load template many times for the same symbol for many chart timeframes? Here is the alternative. With this indicator, you enjoy creating objects across many charts, you can modify the same object in any chart, you can delete the same object in any chart. All objects you created/modified are always synchronized across all chart windows (with the same symbol). Save your time, you can focus better on what you are looking for in many timeframes.

Supported objects: Horizontal line, Trendline, Vertical line, Rectangle, Fibonacci retracement, Elliot Corrective Wave, Elliott Motive Wave, Equidistant channel, Triangle, Andrews Pitchfork lines and chart objects.

Advantages [tracking and synchronizing objects across all charts with the same symbol]

  1. Easy to use. Just attach this indicator to your chart with customized values and save as a template. Load all charts with the template. Now, it is very easy to create new objects/modify objects from any chart timeframe
  2. There are six chart groups available, just select the group for each chart
  3. There are two window linking modes: Symbol or Timeframe - define how the grouped charts are linked/synchronized
  4. Save your time
  5. Help you better focus on price action trade in many timeframes
  6. Clear information for each object.


Parameters [for default settings]

Template file name [without .tpl] - define template name and save template as this name

Settings | Chart group: Button color - settings for chart group (make sure you use the same color)

  • Chart group: NONE - do not define chart group
  • Chart group: 1 - define color for the group 1
  • Chart group: 2 - define color for the group 2
  • Chart group: 3 - define color for the group 3
  • Chart group: 4 - define color for the group 4
  • Chart group: 5 - define color for the group 5
  • Chart group: 6 - define color for the group 6

Settings | Chart window linking: Button color - settings for linking chart windows

  • Window linking: NONE - no link for the groupped windows
  • Window linking: Symbol - symbol link for the groupped windows
  • Window linking: Timeframe - timeframe link for the groupped windows

Settings | Object with mouse move event - settings object interaction with mouse event

  • Object with mouse move: Enabled - button color for enabled when you click the button
  • Object with mouse move: Disabled - button color for disabled when you click the button

Settings | Open new chart - settings for "open new chart" button color

  • Button color - define color for the "open new chart" button

General Settings | All objects - general settings for all supported objects

  • Auto-set visualization for all objects - True, define visualization for new created objects
  • Auto-set symbol for chart Objects - False/True - define whether the chart objects will be changed to the main chart symbol
  • Same symbol chart objects: Grid - False/True - define whether the grid will be shown or not
  • Exclude chart objects with "xxx" in description - define "xxx" in object description of chart objects not to be synchronized with "main chart" symbol
  • Excluded chart objects: Background color - define the background for "excluded" chart objects
  • Excluded chart objects: Grid - define whether the grid will be shown or not

Settings | Horizontal line - settings for horizontal line object

  • Use pre-settings: line width - use the presetting for horizontal line width
  • Horizontal line width: M1-MN - define line width for horizontal line
  • Use pre-settings: line color - use the presetting for horizontal line color
  • Horizontal line color: M1-MN - define line color for horizontal line
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Utilities
News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
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TRUMP SHOCK – Real-Time Market Protection for MT5 TRUMP SHOCK is a MetaTrader 5 risk-management utility designed to react to sudden market-moving news and unexpected volatility. Markets such as Gold, Oil and USD-related instruments can move within seconds following major political statements or breaking news. TRUMP SHOCK monitors important Truth Social posts and general breaking news and can automatically trigger predefined protective actions in MetaTrader 5 — helping you reduce unwanted exposur
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AlgoRadar is an on-chart analytics dashboard for MT5 that aggregates Expert Advisor performance across multiple accounts, brokers, and platforms, including both MT4 and MT5 data, into a single live view on your MT5 chart. All analysis runs from the chart interface, with no external applications or manual report processing required. EA Analysis and Ranking For traders running multiple Expert Advisors, AlgoRadar provides a consolidated view of each EA's performance across accounts. Active EAs a
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