Trailing Stop Multi Mode Pro

Trailing Stop Utility PRO – Multi-Mode, Multi-Symbol, Profile-Based Trailing Control

If you find any bug or unexpected behavior — please don’t hesitate to message me.

Your feedback helps improve this tool and keep it stable for everyone.

Overview

Trailing Stop Utility PRO is an advanced, flexible trailing-stop manager designed for traders who need full control across multiple symbols, timeframes, and strategies.

It is lightweight, stable, and fully compatible with all MT5 builds — with zero external dependencies.

Whether you trade manually or use Expert Advisors, this utility automates trailing stop management with powerful features such as per-symbol profiles, adaptive ATR, and account-level equity protection.

Key Features

1. Multiple Trailing Modes

The PRO version supports three trailing methods suitable for all trading styles:

Percent Mode – Defines trailing distance as a percentage of the current price.

Best for precision-focused scalping and short-term setups.

Pips Mode – Trails price using a fixed pip distance.

Ideal for traders who prefer consistent and predictable trailing values.

ATR Mode – Volatility-based trailing using Average True Range.

Best suited for intraday and swing trading where dynamic market conditions matter.

2. Per-Symbol & Per-Magic Profiles

Create fully customized trailing rules for specific currency pairs or EA Magic Numbers.

Profiles can override:

Trailing Mode

Percent / Pips values

ATR period

ATR multiplier

Supports wildcard rules for global configuration while allowing precise control for selected instruments.

3. Adaptive ATR System

The trailing distance automatically adjusts to market volatility.

The tool compares fast ATR and slow ATR to determine whether volatility is high or low, then selects the appropriate ATR multiplier.

This creates a trailing stop that tightens during high volatility and relaxes during low volatility.

4. Equity Lock (Account-Level Protection)

Protects overall account profit by locking in gains when equity reaches a target percentage above balance.

Once triggered, all profitable positions are automatically shifted above break-even with a customizable offset.

5. Multi-Symbol & Multi-Timeframe Support

Automatically manages every open position across all symbols and timeframes.

Fully compatible with both manual trades and EA-managed trades.

6. Smart Trigger System

Trailing only activates once profit conditions are met, based on:

Percent gain

Pips gain

ATR-based trigger

Prevents early SL adjustments and ensures trailing activates at the optimal moment.

7. Additional Filters & Performance Controls

Optional MagicNumber filter

High-frequency update intervals (as low as 1 ms)

Efficient, low-resource processing suitable for fast-moving markets

8. Clear On-Chart Display (Optional)

Shows all active positions, current SL values, trailing status, and last modification — directly on your chart.

Why This Utility Is Better

Works independently — no EA required.

Intelligent SL logic: only adjusts stops toward profit.

Adaptive ATR provides smarter, market-aware trailing.

Highly customizable through profiles and triggers.

Fast and efficient: engineered for precision and stability.

Clean, professional code with no external includes.

Perfect For

Manual traders wanting automatic management across all positions

EA users requiring a dedicated multi-symbol trailing handler

Scalpers needing fast and precise SL adjustments

Intraday and swing traders who rely on volatility-based trailing

Traders managing multiple strategies via Magic Numbers

Pro Tips

Use Percent or Pips mode for low-timeframe or fast-moving pairs.

Use ATR or Adaptive ATR for higher timeframe trend-following setups.

Create per-symbol profiles for assets with unique volatility behavior.

Enable the on-chart display to monitor trailing activity in real time.

Support & Feedback

Found a bug, issue, or have a feature request?

Feel free to message me — I’m always open to feedback and continuously improving this utility for the trading community.