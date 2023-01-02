Order Block Finder MT4

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Over 80% off !!  For ONE week only.

Now only $47 - normally $297!

>>>   Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it!


Sends Alerts –

  • On MT4
  • To Your Phone
  • To Your Email

  • Does not repaint.

  • Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe.

  • 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations


For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts, click here.

Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >> High Risk Settings or Medium Risk Settings.

What Is An Order Block?

An Order Block (or Banker Candle, or Institutional Candle) is an opportunity to get very high risk to reward trades (often 5:1 or more) but you have to know how to trade them.

>>>> Please see my video below on how to maximise the winners.

An Order Block is formed when the banks either buy or sell a large amount of currency. eg for a buy order block, they will sell and it creates a bearish candle. After this, the banks buy aggressively creating a large, fast movement in the opposite direction. This leaves their sell trades in negative equity. So, they will sell again at the higher price to bring it back to the original sell price.

After this, the pice will usually go back up, and probably higher than the one just created. There are a lot of vidoes about Order Blocks / Banker Candles / Institutional Candles so watch them if you are not sure.


Will It Work For You?

Back testing this indicator gave roughly a 70% win rate BUT you should do your own baktesting on the pairs, timeframes and time of day when you trade to see if it would work for you.


SETTINGS 

ReversalSpeed

This is how fast the price moves away from the Order Block. 
A higher value gives fewer, more accurate trades; a lower value gives more trades which are less accurate.

TimeOfTheDay(from hour)

The hour you want the Indicator to start each day.

    TimeOfTheDay(from mins)

    The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to start each day.

      TimeOfTheDay(to hour)

      The hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

        TimeOfTheDay(to min)

        The number of minutes past the hour you want the Indicator to stop each day.

          Send_Email

          The indicator will send an alert to your email (if you have set this up in MT4).

            Audible_Alerts

            The indicator will give a sound alert and pop-up message in MT4.

              Push_Notifications

              The indicator will send an alert to your phone (if you have set this up in MT4).




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              Indicators
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              Guang Jun Huang
              Indicators
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              5 (11)
              Indicators
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              5 (15)
              Indicators
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              4.43 (7)
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              5 (1)
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              5 (1)
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              5 (1)
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Experts
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              5 (1)
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Utilities
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Utilities
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
              !! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows when price breaks away from mean price. Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Indicators
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              Christopher Graham Parish
              Utilities
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