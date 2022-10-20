Retracement Pip Catcher MT5

Buy and Sell Arrows when price is about to retrace.

It Also Sends Alerts –

  • On MT5
  • To Your Phone
  • To Your Email

  • Does not repaint.

  • Works ony any pair, any timeframe.

  • 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations

  • See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators here.


MT4 Version here.

Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts, click here.

Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >> High Risk Settings or Medium Risk Settings.

What is a Retracement and why is it important to you?

As you know, the market goes through phases of trend and retracement.

Price can only move so far in one direction before there is a small "correction" or "retracement" in the opposite direction.

The Retracement Pip Catcher alerts you when this is about to happen. This means you can catch these small movements.


But if they are small movements, can you make a profit?

Yes - even though the movements are small, the stop losses are also small and the reward to risk can be very high.

Of course, you will not win every trade, but if you only take trades with a minimum reward to risk of 3:1, the you only need to win 1 out of 4 to breakeven.


Please see the video below for How to Trade with the Retracement Pip Catcher.


Please remember that when you trade using this indicator that these are retracements. They are counter-trend. Your profit target should only be a few pips compared to the move just before the signal.

Do not be greedy.

Do not trade close to Major News Events.


Using Retracement Pip Catcher should be a part of every Trader’s strategy.


Works very well in conjunction with the Trend Continuation Alerts Indicator.

 

Obviously, this indicator will not predict all the retracements all the time – the markets are unpredictable – otherwise we would all be successful all the time.

This is still Forex and you will not win every trade. Practice on Demo before trading with live money and always use good money management.

Please feel free to message me if you have any questions.

 

SETTINGS:

  • See How To Get The Best Signals Here

Just set the time you want it to start and stop giving signals; and if you want the different types of alerts.

Version 1.3 Added the seting "MinTrendSize".

This allows you to set the minimum number of pips the trend must be before a retracement.

Obviously this will be larger for higher timeframes and will depend on the time of day you are trading.

See comment #2 for a video on how it compares to version 1.0.


 - Please make sure you adjust the settings for the timeframe and pair you are trading.

 -  Let me know if you need any help.









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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Daniel Stein
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
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The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Christopher Graham Parish
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Introductory Offer!  *** Only $47 - normal price $97 !! *** Ends soon - don't miis it!! The Close Above or Below Price Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators. I'm excited to introduce the  Close Above or Below Price Indicator  – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you when candles close above or below significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on a
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The Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator will revolutionize your trading strategy. Our innovative indicator offers unique buy and sell arrows when price breaks out from consolidation, allowing you to get in at the most optimal entry with minimal risk and maximum reward potential. Never again will you miss out on the lucrative trading opportunities available in volatile markets. Let the Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator do the work for you and reap the rewards! Buy and Sell Arrows whe
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!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!   Now only $47 - normally $297! Buy and sell arrows on the chart when the trend is about to continue. Aslo Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators  here . MT5 version here . Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/
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5 (1)
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!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy And Sell Signal Arrows On The Chart When The Price Is About To Reverse. Also Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations MT5 version here .   Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  
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Marks Market Imbalance / Fair Value Gaps / Improper Price Action On The Chart . As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the   I mbalance   / I mproper   P rice   A ction   / F air   V alue   G ap   I ndicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities   for taking profit . The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets
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!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows when price is about to retrace. It Also Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint. Works ony any pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 more of my indicators  here . MT5 Version here . Spreads from 0.1pip RAW
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Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
Buy and Sell Arrows On The Chart According To Price Action Sends Alerts On MT4 To Your Phone To You Email Does NOT repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.     10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations. MT5 Version here . For spreads from a tiny 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . When you get a signal, all you need to do is check the previous structue highs and lows to use as your
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Indicators
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Signals Directly Onto Your Charts.  It couldn't be EZ-er! Aslo Gives Alerts – On Your MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint! This couldn't be EZ-er to use - just drag it onto your chart (any timeframe, any pair) set the time of day you want signals and where you want alerts, and wait for the signals. Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accoun
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5 (1)
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Buy and Sell Arrows when price breaks away from mean price. Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT5 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What Is The Meaning Of Mean Reversion? Mean reversion, or reversion to the mean, is  a theor
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Indicators
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Alerts when price breaks out following strict price action. Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT5 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal her
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!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!   For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>    Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Sends Alerts – On MT4 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT5 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What Is An Order Blo
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*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - do not miss it! The Price Alerts 3 in 1 Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators. I'm excited to introduce the Price Alerts 3 in 1 Indicator – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to:  … alerts you when  1. candles close above or below significant prices  2. price breaks above or below significant prices  3. price rejects significant prices in the markets you trade.  With t
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Indicators
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - do not miss it! The Price Break Alerts Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators . I'm excited to introduce the Price Break Alerts Indicator – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you of any significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on any asset, allowing you to quickly spot any significant price breakouts, w
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Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - do not miss it! The Close Above or Below Price Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators. I'm excited to introduce the  Close Above or Below Price Indicator  – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you when candles close above or below significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on any asset, allowing you to quic
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Christopher Graham Parish
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*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - do not miss it! The Price Rejection Alerts Indicator is part of my suite of Price and Trendline Alerts Indicators. I'm excited to introduce the  Price Rejection Alerts Indicator   – part of my new suite of Price and Trendline Alert Indicators – fantastic tools designed to alert you when candles close above or below significant prices in the markets you trade. With this indicator, you can set up to 4 price alerts on any asset, allowing you to quickly spo
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Utilities
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - Price will increase - do not miss it! This EA Closes ALL open trades ( with the same magic number  on that same pair ) at a certain level of profit - either in money or in percentage of balance. So if you have multiple trades open, you can choose to close them all as one "basket" using this EA. For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . Se
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Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !! Now only $47 - normally $297! Buy And Sell Arrows On The Chart When The Trend Is About To Continue. Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations See an example of alerts from today (23 May 2020) using this and 2 other indicators  here . MT4 version here. Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Acco
Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator
Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
The Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator will revolutionize your trading strategy. Our innovative indicator offers unique buy and sell arrows when price breaks out from consolidation, allowing you to get in at the most optimal entry with minimal risk and maximum reward potential. Never again will you miss out on the lucrative trading opportunities available in volatile markets. Let the Consolidation Breakout Alerts Indicator do the work for you and reap the rewards! Buy and Sell Arrows when
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Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy And Sell Signal Arrows On The Chart When The Price Is About To Reverse. Also Sends Alerts –On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email. Does not repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.   (Just ajust the settings for your pair and timeframe.) 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations MT4 version here .   Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   c
Imbalance Improper Price Action Fair Value Gap MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
Marks Market Imbalance / Improper Price Action / Fair Value Gaps on The Chart As traders continue to search for the best trading indicators to guide their investments, the I mbalance / I mproper P rice A ction / F air V alue G ap I ndicator has become increasingly popular. This indicator helps to identify opportunities for taking profit . The indicator begins by scanning the markets for imbalance-improper price action events, allowing traders to immediately see when markets are not functioning
Price Action Buy and Sell Signals MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows On The Chart According To Price Action Sends Alerts On MT5 To Your Phone To You Email Does NOT repaint. Works on any pair, any timeframe.     10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations. MT4 Version here . For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Se
Mean Reversion Breakout MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Arrows when price breaks away from mean price. Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High
Breakout Entry Signals MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
!! FLASH SALE !!   Over 80% off !!     For ONE week only. Now only $47 - normally $297! >>>      Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it! Buy and Sell Alerts when price breaks out following strict price action. Sends Alerts – #On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here For spreads from a tiny 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here
Order Block Finder MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Indicators
Order Block Finder Sends Alerts – On MT5 To Your Phone To Your Email Does not repaint . Works on any Forex pair, any timeframe. 10 Activations allowed so you are free from limitations >> MT4 Version Here Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts,   click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . What Is An Order Block? An Order Block  (or Banker Candle, or Institutional Candle)  is an opportunity to get very high risk to reward trades (o
Close All Trades MT5
Christopher Graham Parish
Utilities
*** Introductory Offer!  ***  Ends soon - Price will increase - do not miss it! This EA Closes ALL open trades (with the same magic number on the that pair) at a certain level of profit - either in money or in percentage of balance. So if you have multiple trades open, you can choose to close them all as one "basket" using this EA. For spreads from a tiny 0.1 pips RAW/ECN Accounts,  click here . Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >>   High Risk Settings  or  Medium Risk Settings . Setti
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