Ultimate Trailiang Stop Loss

Get The Most Out Of Your Trades!

Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts, click here.



No More Sitting And Watching Your Trades All Day!





Have you ever … ??? Had a trade go into good profit only to turn round and lose?

Had a trade where you could have got more profit because your Take Profit was too tight?

Wondered how to get the most out of your trades in a trend? Of course! We all have!





Before, you had to sit and watch your trades … and trail by …

A fixed amount of pips – easily done on MT4.

A moving average (see Moving Average Trailing Stop Loss EA here).

A using market structure (FRACTALS – Support & Resistance), but only manually … UNTILL NOW!





Now you can …

Trail your stop loss using market structure! (This is what Fractals are.)





Choose the frequency of market structure change before moving the Stop Loss!





Add extra pips if you want to!





Move your Stop Loss in line with the trend but not too tight as to cut off too soon!





And, more importantly, walk away from your PC and let your trade take care of itself!







NB - If you want to see the Fractals which the EA is using on your charts, please message me and I will supply that for you





The Ultimate Adjustable Trailing Stop Loss EA allows you to do all the above in one easy-to-use EA.





FRACTALS are carefully chosen support and resistance which follow market structure.

MT4 has an indicator for this under Indicators > Bill Williams > Fractals.

BUT those fractals are FIXED and are only an indicator.

Here’s how Bill Williams Fractals are worked out:

Bill Williams Fractals take 5 candles to form – they have a period of 5 – and the middle candle is where the fractal is formed – candle number 3 as follows.

The low of candles 1 and 2 low are higher than the low of candle 3 and the lows of candles 4 and 5 are higher than the low of candle 3 ie candle 3 has the lowest low. See screenshots for visual representation of this.

But fractals with a period of 5 are often too frequent for a trailing stop loss … so … The Ultimate Adjustable Trailing Stop Loss EA allows you to change the period of the Fractals.

CHOOSE …

The Fractal Period (the total number of candles needed to for a Fractal).





The number of pips above / below that fractal for your Stop Loss.





The displacement of the Fractal above/ below the candle high / low .



ALSO …

Choose which trades to trail by their magic number! (As long as the EA which placed those trades allows it)





To trail manually placed trades, keep the magic number at 0.





The Ultimate Adjustable Trailing Stop Loss EA is designed for a trending market. Do not use in a consolidating market. Obviously, this EA will not turn a losing trade into a winning one – but it will trail your Stop Loss correctly. This is still Forex and you will not win every trade. Practice on Demo before trading with live money and always use good money management.





SETTINGS:



Fractal_Pip_Gap



the number of pips above/below the Fractal for your stop loss to trail.



Fractal Period



the minimum number of candles for a fractal to form. (Higher = fewer Fractals.)



UpperArrowDisplacement



move the upper Fractal position on the chart up by the number of pips.



LowerArrowDisplacement



move the lower Fractal position on the chart down by the number of pips.



Middle Candle



the middle candle. (Add 1 to the Fractal Period and halve it – ie Fractal Period = 9, add 1 = 10, half of 10 = 5.)



Magic Number



leave as 0 for manual trades. Adjust for other trades.















