Pip Collector Equity Protector

Collects Your Pips And Protects Your Equity.

  1. Run several EA's on several pairs and several timeframes - and monitor them all in one place!
  2. Automatically Opens Your Charts (Containing Your EAs Templates) And Starts Trading Each Day At A Time Set By You.

  3. You Set The Overall Profit Traget And Maximum Allowed Drawdown. This includes Swap Fees and Commissons.

  4. Then This EA Automatically Closes Your Charts and Trades When Target Profit Is Reached.
    or
  5. Automatically Closes Your Charts and Trades When Maximum Drawdown Allowed Is Reached.
    or
  6. You Can Also Launch Your Charts / Close Trades and Charts Manually By Clicking The Buttons.

NB !!!  This EA uses Account Equity for Profit Targets and Max DD Allowances.

***  Therefore make sure this EA is not running when you withdraw or deposit from/into this account.  ***


This EA will allow you to run several EA's on several pairs and several timeframes - and monitor them all in one place!

You set the total profit target and maximum allowable drawdown (floating P/L) and let it go.

Then, at a time set by you, it will open the cahrts for you, load you EAs and start trading. OR, you can use the Launch Button to start it all straight away without waiting for a time.

As soon as your account equity the desired target, it will close the charts and the trades, leaving you with the target profit in your account. OR, you can use the Close button at any time you wish.

OR, if your maximum drawdown is hit, it will close the charts and trades and stop trading until the next Daily Start Time.

NB! It will start trading again at the "Daily Start Trading Time" (or immediately if you have "Restart After Auto Close" set to True).


To set it up for the first time, enter the values you want in the Global Settings, then add your templates, pairs and timeframes in Groups 1-10.
Then, to start trading, click the "Launch Charts and Start Trading" button or wait for it to start automatically at the next "Daily Start Trading Time".


