London Breakout Pro MT4

London Breakout Pro MT4 is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor designed for traders who use London session breakout concepts. The EA provides automatic session analysis, London High/Low level tracking, breakout monitoring, and a clean trading workspace for Forex, Gold, and Silver markets.

Key Features

Automatic Session Visualization

Automatically displays:

• Asian Session
• London Session
• New York Session

with clean visual session boxes for easier market analysis.

London Breakout Levels

Automatically calculates and displays:

• London High
• London Low

These levels help traders identify potential breakout areas during active market sessions.

Built-in Market Dashboard

Displays live market information:

• Trading Symbol
• Current Spread
• Daily Market Information
• London High Level
• London Low Level

Trading Management Features

Includes:

✔ Automatic breakout monitoring
✔ Stop Loss management
✔ Take Profit management
✔ Break-even protection
✔ Trailing stop management

Clean Chart Workspace

Includes a clean dark chart environment designed for improved visibility during extended trading sessions.

Supported Markets

Designed for:

• XAUUSD (Gold)
• XAGUSD (Silver)
• EURUSD
• GBPUSD
• USDJPY
• GBPJPY

and other major Forex instruments.

Recommended Timeframe

M15

Recommended Trading Sessions

• London Open
• London Session
• London / New York Overlap

Main Features

✔ Automatic Session Boxes
✔ London High / Low Levels
✔ Breakout Monitoring
✔ Market Information Dashboard
✔ Trade Management Tools
✔ Forex Compatible
✔ Gold Compatible
✔ Silver Compatible
✔ Broker Time Support
✔ Automatic Session Analysis

Installation

  1. Copy the EA file into the MT4 Experts folder.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 4.
  3. Attach the EA to an M15 chart.
  4. Enable AutoTrading.
  5. Adjust settings according to your trading preferences.

Designed For

Traders who want a clean London breakout trading environment with automatic session visualization, breakout analysis, and trade management features.

Frequently Asked Questions

What timeframe is recommended?
M15 is the recommended timeframe.

What markets can be used?
The EA supports Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Silver (XAGUSD).

Does the EA require manual session drawing?
No. The EA automatically calculates and displays configured sessions and levels.

Should I test before live trading?
Yes. Always test the EA on a demo account and verify settings with your broker before using live funds.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk. This Expert Advisor is a trading tool designed to assist with market analysis and trade management. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test software on a demo account before using live funds.

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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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