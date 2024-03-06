Description of work



The 'MA7 Aster' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows the price deviation from the moving average.







Features of work



The indicator works on the instrument and timeframe on which it is installed. The data is analyzed on closed candles, so the arrows are not redrawn.



Additional functions



Notifications when an arrow appears.



Indicator settings



General settings

Period

The parameter sets the period of the MA indicator. Measured in candles (bars). The parameter must be greater than 0.

Method

The parameter sets the MA smoothing type. You can select the desired smoothing type from the list.

Apply to

The parameter sets the price type that is used to calculate the MA indicator. You can select the desired price type from the list.

Minimum distance

The parameter sets the minimum distance from the closing price of the candle to the moving average. It is measured in points.

Message settings

Send message to the terminal (Alert)

The parameter sets permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function.

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push)

The parameter sets permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications. Permission to send messages must be enabled in the terminal settings; read the instructions.

Send message to the email

The parameter sets permission to send messages by email. Permission to send messages must be enabled in the terminal settings; read the instructions.

Additional information

The parameter sets additional information about the indicator so that the user can distinguish which program sent the message. The information is displayed in the message header. For example, you installed two indicators on the same instrument and on the same timeframe with different parameters, one indicator has a period of 10, the other has a period of 30. To understand which indicator sent the message, you need the Additional information parameter, you can indicate additional information, for example, the period that the indicator uses, then in the message you will see which indicator sent the message.

Arrow display settings

Arrow shift

The parameter sets the vertical offset of the arrow on the chart.

Arrow size

The parameter sets the size of the arrow.

Up arrow color

The parameter sets the color of the up arrow.

Down arrow color

The parameter sets the color of the down arrow.

Up arrow code

The parameter sets the up arrow code.

Down arrow code

The parameter sets the down arrow code.

Examples of arrow codes.



Calculation formula



For up arrow: Minimum distance < MA1 - Close1,

For down arrow: Minimum distance < Close1 - MA1, where

Minimum Distance - the minimum distance from the price to MA (indicator parameter),

MA1 - the value of the MA indicator with the candle 1 index (last closed candle),

Close1 – the closing price of a candle with an index of a candle 1 (last closed candle).



Condition for displaying an up arrow



The distance from the closing price to the moving average is greater than the Minimum distance parameter.

The candle closes below the moving average.









Condition for displaying a down arrow



The distance from the closing price to the moving average is greater than the Minimum distance parameter.

The candle closes above the moving average.







Example



A new candle has appeared, the indicator checks the last candle to check the distance from the closing price to the MA indicator. For example, the candle closed at a price of 1.00700, the MA indicator value was 1.00900, and the Minimum distance parameter was 100 points. When calculated, the actual distance between the closing price and the indicator was 200 points, which is more than 100, and the indicator is above the closing price, so the indicator displays an up arrow.

MA7 Aster indicators

MA7 Aster MT4

MA7 Aster MT5





Expert advisors based on the MA7 Aster indicator

MA7 Aster C1 MT4

MA7 Aster C1 MT5

MA7 Aster C2 MT4

MA7 Aster C2 MT5





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