MA7 Aster MT4

Description of work

The 'MA7 Aster' indicator is based on the standard Moving Average (MA) indicator. Shows the price deviation from the moving average.

Detailed information about the 'MA7 Aster' indicator.


Indicator settings

General settings:

Period – MA period;

Method – MA method;

Apply to – price type;

Minimum distance – minimum distance from the moving average to the closing price of the candle.


Message settings:

Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;

Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;

Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;

Additional information.


Arrow display settings:

Arrow shift;

Arrow size;

Up arrow color;

Down arrow color;

Up arrow code;

Down arrow code.


'MA7 Aster' indicators:

MA7 Aster MT4;

MA7 Aster MT5.

