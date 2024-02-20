MA7 Aster MT5
- Indicators
-
Andrey MinaevHello.
My name is Andrey, I am a program developer in MQL4/5 languages.
Development experience for more than 10 years, I have been writing custom programs on the MQL5 website for more than 6 years, and have completed more than 500 works.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Description of work
The MA7 Aster indicator is based on the standard Moving Average indicator. Shows the price deviation from the moving average.
Detailed information about the MA7 Aster indicator.
Indicator settings
General settings:
Period;
Method;
Apply to;
Minimum distance – minimum distance from the moving average to the closing price of the candle.
Message settings:
Send message to the terminal (Alert) – permission to send messages to the terminal using the Alert function;
Send message to the mobile terminal (Push) – permission to send messages to the mobile terminal using push notifications;
Send message to the email – permission to send messages by email;
Additional information.
Arrow display settings:
Arrow shift;
Arrow size;
Up arrow color;
Down arrow color;
Up arrow code;
Down arrow code.
MA7 Aster indicators:
Expert advisors based on the MA7 Aster indicator: