News Filter Library MT5

This library allows you to automatically filter events by symbol. Additionally, it requires the use of "flags" to classify events based on their importance (high, low, etc.).

Our library is simple and only requires the export of four functions to work properly.

The library uses OnTimer , so it is not compatible with programs that also use this event. If your bot utilizes OnTimer , this may interfere with the library’s functionality and prevent event filtering. We recommend that your bot does not use OnTimer to ensure optimal performance.

with programs that also use this event. If your bot utilizes OnTimer , this with the library’s functionality and prevent event filtering. It works only in real-time and allows filtering events based on their level of importance.

Look at the following post to be able to implement it in your ea: Click here