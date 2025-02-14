News Filter Library MT5
- Libraries
- Niquel Mendoza
- Version: 1.0
This library allows you to automatically filter events by symbol. Additionally, it requires the use of "flags" to classify events based on their importance (high, low, etc.).Properties:
Our library is simple and only requires the export of four functions to work properly.Requirements:
- The library uses OnTimer , so it is not compatible with programs that also use this event. If your bot utilizes OnTimer , this may interfere with the library’s functionality and prevent event filtering. We recommend that your bot does not use OnTimer to ensure optimal performance.
- It works only in real-time and allows filtering events based on their level of importance.
Look at the following post to be able to implement it in your ea: Click here