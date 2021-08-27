VPS Sentinel MT5

5

The VPS Sentinel Expert Advisor will be your ally to protect your trading capital and keep you updated of the status of your trading terminal (MT5) running on your remote VPS (Virtual Private Server).

With the VPS Sentinel running on your terminal, you will have a first line of defence against any problem that could occur. You will also be able to:

  • Define a Global Stop level (Stop-Out), decide if you want to receive notifications and also enable an automatic closing of working positions and cancelling of pending orders or hedging your current orders without closing any trade (freezing exposure) if your equity drops below that security level.
  • Set a security Margin Level and be notified if it drops below the threshold.
  • Be warned if your MT5 Terminal disconnects from the trading server (so your EA won't be able to receive new ticks and won't execute any action).
  • Receive notifications if any order exceeds your maximum predefined number of lots per trade.
  • Receive push alerts on your phone to warn you if something happens.
  • Receive emails to your own custom address warning you if something went wrong.

If you have your EAs running on your own computer or on a VPS server, this tool will become very useful and valuable to you to avoid any disgusting surprises.

If you want to propose any functionalities, please feel free to write to me.

Proudly brought to you by the KomaLogic and Quantdemy team.

Reviews 2
Valter Oliveira
1736
Valter Oliveira 2021.08.30 00:26 
 

This is a good tool to alert you to adverse situations that may occur in your account. Thanks to the developer.

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UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Ayush V Jain
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Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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MarketWatch27378757
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MarketWatch27378757 2022.01.09 21:34 
 

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Valter Oliveira
1736
Valter Oliveira 2021.08.30 00:26 
 

This is a good tool to alert you to adverse situations that may occur in your account. Thanks to the developer.

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