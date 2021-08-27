VPS Sentinel MT5

The VPS Sentinel Expert Advisor will be your ally to protect your trading capital and keep you updated of the status of your trading terminal (MT5) running on your remote VPS (Virtual Private Server).

With the VPS Sentinel running on your terminal, you will have a first line of defence against any problem that could occur. You will also be able to:

Define a Global Stop level (Stop-Out), decide if you want to receive notifications and also enable an automatic closing of working positions and cancelling of pending orders or hedging your current orders without closing any trade (freezing exposure) if your equity drops below that security level.

level (Stop-Out), decide if you want to receive notifications and also enable an automatic of working positions and of pending orders or your current orders without closing any trade (freezing exposure) if your equity drops below that security level. Set a security Margin Level and be notified if it drops below the threshold.

and be notified if it drops below the threshold. Be warned if your MT5 Terminal disconnects from the trading server (so your EA won't be able to receive new ticks and won't execute any action).

from the trading server (so your EA won't be able to receive new ticks and won't execute any action). Receive notifications if any order exceeds your maximum predefined number of lots per trade.

your maximum predefined per trade. Receive push alerts on your phone to warn you if something happens.

alerts on your to warn you if something happens. Receive emails to your own custom address warning you if something went wrong.

If you have your EAs running on your own computer or on a VPS server, this tool will become very useful and valuable to you to avoid any disgusting surprises.

If you want to propose any functionalities, please feel free to write to me.

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