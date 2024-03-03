WH Sweep Pattern MT5

Sweep Pattern is cutting-edge tool is designed to identify both bearish trend rotation and bullish trend rotation with unparalleled accuracy,
empowering you to make informed trading decisions and stay one step ahead of the market.

MT4 Version : WH Sweep Pattern MT4

Sweep Pattern Features :

  • It automatically detects and draws bearish and bullish trend rotation on your chart, using different colors and styles .
  • It sends you an alert (sound, email, push notification) and draws an arrow on your chart , so you don’t miss any trading signals.
  • It works on any currency pair, timeframe, and market condition, giving you a versatile and reliable tool for your trading arsenal.
  • Tailor the indicator to your specific trading preferences with customizable parameters.

Don't let market rotations catch you off guard – empower your trading strategy with the Sweep Pattern indicator today you can easily spot bearish trend reversal or bullish trend reversal ,
whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, this tool will elevate your market analysis and help you make informed decisions in the dynamic world of trading.

Download the Sweep Pattern indicator now and take control of your trading journey.

**Contact me after purchase for more details and gaudiness**  



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Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
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