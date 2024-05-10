Chart Logic

Chart Logic is here!  Chart automation for MT4: put your Ideas into Actions!

Chart Logic is an EA for MT4 that lets you automate actions on your charts.  You define "conditions" and 'actions"; when all the conditions are true, then all the actions are triggered.  Conditions can refer to a wide range of observations, about account information, candle data, technical indicators, key levels, price, time, market data, trades and so on.  And actions can send alerts/notifications, open/close/modify trades, and draw chart objects (lines, text, etc.).  You can use Chart Logic to define very simple "If A then B" kinds of statements; and you can build complete sophisticated trading strategies with arbitrarily complex logic.  You can run Chart Logic strategies in the MT4 strategy tester, save and load Chart Logic files and even share them with other Chart Logic users.  Using Chart Logic you can program your own EA logic: develop, test, run and share strategies like never before!  Chart Logic could be the last EA you ever need to buy.

Technical Indicators / Use Third Party Indicators

There are a number of built-in technical indicators supported, but you can also add any custom indicator as a Chart Logic condition.  As long as the indicator exposes its buffers and you know what inputs it expects, you can program it in Chart Logic.  If you have an indicator you love but it is missing some feature (like sending notifications, or using it as an entry condition for trading), before Chart Logic the only way to use it was either to trade manually while watching it on your charts, or to write your own EA.  Now you can access the thousands and thousands of available MT4 indicators and integrate them with your own automation, without writing a single line of code.  (There is a limit on the number of input parameters supported, but other than that, data from any well-behaved third-party indicator can be accessed.)

Get a Head Start

We are developing a number of test / starter strategies and sample files to demonstrate how things are done in Chart Logic.  And we encourage Chart Logic users to share their own strategy files to the community and discuss with other traders to really expand the knowledge base of what is possible with Chart Logic.  This is just getting started, but it will grow over time.  Come learn from other traders, and/or share your best trading ideas with the community!  There is also a library of training videos available for free from the website.  Chart Logic started as a very simple idea, but over time it has grown in its capabilities.  Chart Logic provides the building blocks (conditions and actions) and rules for how they are put together, and following these rules the possibilities are almost endless.  What will you automate with Chart Logic?

Backtest your Strategies

Chart Logic strategies can be run in the MT4 Strategy Tester to verify and improve your strategies.  Note that, when you run Chart Logic in the strategy tester you have to give it a strategy file to run, configured in the inputs.  There are some differences with how it behaves in the tester versus on a regular chart, since there are some limitations in MT4 with how charts work in the tester.  If you want to download the demo to try out Chart Logic in the tester first, try downloading one of the strategy files from the Chart Logic Files section of the website (here) and running that.  You won't be able to develop strategy files via the UI in the tester.  

New Dashboard View!

Now you can automatically build dashboards to display data for all running symbols in a single table.  

  • Define variables in a strategy
  • In the Strategy Viewer, configure the columns to display in the dashboard (which variables, optionally with custom colors)
  • Activate the strategy, turn on the Strategy Viewer to display the Dashboard
  • All columns (numeric, text) are sortable, both ascending and descending.  Click the column header to enable, click again to toggle direction
  • Filter the list of rows in the table to only show rows with data (e.g., when building a dashboard to see all open trades)
  • Optionally include a Totals row, select for each variable/column whether it is totaled as a sum or a count (or not at all)
  • Save the strategy to save your dashboard settings
Want to view some data across all symbols in a dashboard but can't find a pre-built indicator / dashboard?  Any data that you can define in a strategy and store in a variable can now be displayed in a dashboard, with just a few clicks!


Önerilen ürünler
Advanced Automatic Fibonacci Retracements
Ridha Benabdallah
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracements can be used to draw support lines, identify resistance levels, place stop-loss orders and set target prices. The Advanced Automatic Fibonacci retracements draws automatically all the levels. You have a lot of options to choose. For exemple you can use the tracements of another time frame (MTF) in the current chart, you can also choose between the closest level or less close to draw the retracements. You can also add 2 levels of your choice. You can add levels extensions o
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Yardımcı programlar
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT4
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT4 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Mobile Lotsize Pro
Joe Treacher
Yardımcı programlar
Mobile LotSize Trade on the go with confidence Have you ever spotted the perfect trade opportunity on your phone, only to enter with the wrong lot size and end up risking more than you intended? With Mobile LotSize , that’s no longer a problem. Leave this EA running on your trading platform, and it will automatically monitor your pending orders set at 0.01 lots. If you’ve placed a stop loss or take profit from your phone, Mobile LotSize will calculate and adjust the trade size to match your ris
Professional Copy Trading System MT4
Shengzu Zhong
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 Professional Copy Trading System MT4 Professional Copy Trading System , fon yöneticileri, sinyal sağlayıcılar ve profesyonel yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış güvenilir bir çoklu hesap işlem kopyalama sistemidir. Ana (master) hesap ile alıcı (receiver) hesaplar arasında işlemleri gerçek zamanlı olarak senkronize eder; hassas risk kontrolü, esnek lot yönetimi ve gelişmiş koruma özellikleri sunar. Kurumsal düzeyde doğrulukla tasarlanmış olup, birden fazla broker arasında hızlı, istikrarlı ve güven
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
AdvCopyTraders
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced Copy Trader: Seamlessly Sync Your Trading Empire! Tired of manually mirroring trades across accounts? Advanced Copy Trader is your ultimate solution for effortless trade copying in MetaTrader 4! Whether you're a signal provider (Sender mode), a follower (Receiver mode), or just monitoring markets in read-only (Investor mode), this EA bridges accounts via simple file-based communication—no VPS or complex setups required. Key Features That Set It Apart: Flexible Lot Sizing : Choose Fixed
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Prop Firm Close All Orders
Christian Paul Anasco
Yardımcı programlar
Now, you have your very own   PROP FIRM AUTO-CLOSER   program! Once your account target or drawdown hits, all open orders will close automatically. ========================================== INPUTS: Account target (exact amount):   Put the exact account target. Once the equity hits your specied account balance target, all open orders will close. Make sure to add some buffer to consider slippage. Use fixed value or dynamic value:   Choose whether you will need a fixed value or dynamic value for
Master 360 Circle Chart With Arrows
Francesco Rubeo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Close Trades Premium MT4
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Yardımcı programlar
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Tra
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
ShvedSupDem Pro Buttons
Andrey Shvedov
Yardımcı programlar
This panel is a part of the SupDem-Pro trading system and is used to search for the best opportunities for any available instruments. Which can be selected manually in the Market Watch (open it with CTRL + M). Using this trading panel in combination with ShvedSupDem-Pro_Zone allows to analyze multiple currency pairs with a single click. The panel allows to load any instruments from the Market Watch, from 6 major currency pairs up to all instruments (480). The indicator parameters Button Width -
Trailinator Pro MT4
Christian Opperskalski
Yardımcı programlar
TRAILINATOR  is a unique Solution to use different   Trailing-Stop   Variants and change your   Tradesetup   via Remotecontrol. You configure your Tradesetup for a specified Symbol only once. This setting will be used for all your Positions of the same Symbol. Currently we support these Features: different Trailing-Stops: Standard: works like you use in Metatrader Terminal, starts trailing if your profit is greater than trailing stop Start after points: trailing stop will start after your defi
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Antabod Gamechanger
Rev Anthony Olusegun Aboderin
Göstergeler
*Antabod GameChanger Indicator – Transform Your Trading!*   Are you tired of chasing trends too late or second-guessing your trades? The *Antabod GameChanger Indicator* is here to *revolutionize your trading strategy* and give you the edge you need in the markets!   Why Choose GameChanger? *Accurate Trend Detection* – GameChanger identifies trend reversals with *pinpoint accuracy*, ensuring you enter and exit trades at the optimal time.   *Clear Buy & Sell Signals* – No more guesswork! T
Horizontal Re Semi Auto Recovery Zone
Sirinya Pakkaman
Yardımcı programlar
Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false;     Use_HLine =false;      Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use. Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Se
Meta Sniper
Samir Tabarcia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Requirements Optimized to work with   EURUSD-EURCHF-USDJPY, AUDUSD-CADJPY-AUDNZD, CHFJPY-NZDJPY-NZDUSD For timeframe 4H. *(Minimum recommended deposit is $300 for each Pair) for initial lot set to 0.10, My favorite Pair are (CHFJPY-NZDJPY-EURUSD-AUDNZD-USDJPY) Warning it will be SALE only 5 Copys at 60$ Then it will be update up to 200$  You can use it the way it is, For new Set Files will be add on (Comments) ECN broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Setup is very e
Trend Reverting PRO
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
4.37 (19)
Göstergeler
"CATCH THE TREND... BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE!" Accurate, confirmed, non-repainting reversal signals — ready to use instantly. Bonus: You get the Forex Trend Commander Indicator absolutely free! Trade like a pro on 1-minute charts … and lock in fast, consistent profits. Most traders waste hours staring at charts, overthinking every move… and still miss the opportunities. What if the system did the hard work for you — and all you had to do was follow clear buy and sell arrows ? That’s exactly w
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Göstergeler
Sayı dizilerinden birine "Orman Yangını Dizisi" denir. En güzel yeni dizilerden biri olarak kabul edildi. Başlıca özelliği, bu dizinin lineer trendlerden, hatta en kısa olanlardan kaçınmasıdır. Bu göstergenin temelini oluşturan bu özelliktir. Bir finansal zaman serisini analiz ederken, bu gösterge tüm olası trend seçeneklerini reddetmeye çalışır. Ve ancak başarısız olursa, bir trendin varlığını tanır ve uygun sinyali verir. Bu yaklaşım, yeni trendlerin başladığı anların doğru bir şekilde belirl
ExtraMovingPivots
Stanislav Korotky
Göstergeler
This is an intraday indicator that uses conventional formulae for daily and weekly levels of pivot, resistance and support, but updates them dynamically bar by bar. It answers the question how pivot levels would behave if every bar were considered as the last bar of a day. At every point in time, it takes N latest bars into consideration, where N is either the number of bars in a day (round the clock, i.e. in 24h) or the number of bars in a week - for daily and weekly levels correspondingly. So,
POWR Support Resistance Zones
Trade Indicators LLC
Göstergeler
For sure, this indicator has become very popular amongst traders. Through coding this indicator will give you the most accurate levels possible for your trading analysis. We have also added in the ability for you to receive alerts when the price breaks above or below a Support or Resistance lines! HOW TO USE The red rectangles represent your resistance/supply zone. The green rectangles represent your support/demand zone.  BONUS FEATURES We coded this indicator with the ability to switch between
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 4 için Koala Arz Talep Göstergesi'ni tanıtıyoruz (İster olumlu ister olumsuz olsun, yorumlarınızı veya geri bildirimlerinizi paylaşmanızı öneririz, böylece diğer yatırımcılar da deneyimlerinizden faydalanabilir.) : Koala Supply Demand Göstergesi'ne hoş geldiniz. Bu göstergeler, kesintisiz arz ve talep bölgelerini tanımlamak için tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge, tüccarın piyasayı bölge alanları olarak görmesine yardımcı olabilir; fiyatın bazı güçlü bölgelere nasıl saygı gösterdiğini göreb
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
Mentfx Mmanage
Anton Jere Calmes
5 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool c
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Yardımcı programlar
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
Multiple Orders
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MULTIPLE ORDERS UTILITY Multiple Orders Utility, küçük fiyat hareketleriyle kolayca kâr elde etmeyi sağlamak ve her şeyi elde etmek için uzun mesafeye gitmeye gerek kalmaması amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu yardımcı araç, kullanıcı tarafından belirtilen miktar kadar — veya brokerinizin izin verdiği kadar — aynı para birimi çifti ve aynı yönde eşzamanlı olarak birden fazla emir açar. Bunun arkasındaki fikir şudur: Kısa sürede ulaşılması muhtemel olmayan veya gerçekçi olmayan 100–200 pip peşinden ko
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
Online Accounts Manager MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
OneClick Online Account Manager is a powerful utility that helps you to manage all your accounts from a centralized panel. It is suitable for all single account traders and specially for multiple accounts traders. The utility help you to : Monitor status of all accounts on a private web page. Some information such as account connection status, account profit, DD, Balance, Equity, Margin Level, Number of positions and orders, Daily and Weekly profit/loss and also overall summation of all these p
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan Sinyal Kopyalayın (   Bot Token veya Yönetici İzinleri gerekmiyor  düz MT4'ünüze. Kullanıcıyı düşünerek tasarlanmış ve ihtiyacınız olan birçok özellik sunmaktadır Bu ürün, kullanımı kolay ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Telegram Sürümü Demo versiyonunu denemek istiyorsanız, Kullanıcı Kılavuzuna bakın. Discord'tan MT4'e gönder
Reward Multiplier MT4
Amir Atif
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the first order. When your tr
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Copies transactions between MT4 terminals. Possibilities: quick copy start minimum processor load direct and reverse (reverse) copying. copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels copying deferred and their changes copy transactions one to many copy trades many to one local copy only Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal. We will help you set up
RunwiseFX Configurable Strategy Automator
Runwise Limited
4.95 (21)
Yardımcı programlar
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Yardımcı programlar
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
Price Action DashBoard
Chantal Sala
4.17 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Yardımcı programlar
Elliott Wave Counter, Elliott dalgalarının hızlı ve kullanıcı dostu manuel olarak işaretlenmesine yönelik bir paneldir. Bir renk ve işaret seviyesi seçilebilir. Son işaretlemeyi ve araç tarafından yapılan tüm işaretlemeyi kaldırma işlevleri de vardır. İşaretleme tek bir tıklamayla yapılır. Beş kez tıklayın - beş dalganız olsun! Elliott Dalga Sayacı, Elliott dalgalarının hem yeni başlayanlar hem de profesyonel analistleri için harika bir araç olacaktır. Elliott Wave Sayacı Kurulum ve Giriş Kılavu
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Partial Close Expert
Omar Alkassar
Yardımcı programlar
Kısmi Kapanış Uzmanı,   birçok işlevi tek bir otomatik sistemde birleştiren bir araçtır. Bu EA, risk yönetimi ve potansiyel kazançları en üst düzeye çıkarmak için birden fazla seçenek sunarak yatırımcıların pozisyonlarını daha etkili bir şekilde yönetmelerine yardımcı olabilir. Kısmi Kapanış Uzmanı ile yatırımcılar bir       kısmi kapanış       karı kilitlemek için bir seviye       takip eden durdurma       karları korumak ve kayıpları sınırlamak için bir seviye       başa baş       Fiyatın ken
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
CoralDash
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
CoralDash is a simple symbol shortcut dashboard.   The Symbol List has many presets to choose from:  Market Watch Open Orders Current Chart Majors A custom list Clicking the symbol has two available actions Set the current chart symbol Filter the list of symbols shown in the dashboard based on one currency (e.g., see all EUR pairs) Click the "PAIR" cell in the header to toggle between the two available actions Click the symbol cell to apply the action For the filter, click the left side to selec
FREE
CoralPage
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
CoralPage is a simple little utility to add navigation controls to your chart.  You can now easily step through the symbols in the Market Watch without having to click-and-drag a symbol from the Market Watch onto your chart.  It's a simple but indispensable time-saver! Click move to the first, previous, next or last symbol in the Market Watch.  Shift-click to go the the previous or next symbol that has an open order. CoralPage is completely free.  If you like this, please check out my other prod
FREE
Coral Trade Planner
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
Coral Trade Planner is a 3-in-1 tool for making smart trades.   The Lot Size Calculator lets you determine the appropriate lot size based on risk, and see the impact on your risk as you change the stop loss distance and/or lot size.   The Trade Planner is an innovative tool for visualizing your planned trades on the chart, and gives you immediate feedback on the value of the trade (both the risk of hitting your stop loss and the reward of hitting your take profit).  Both Market and Pending order
Coral Multi TF Meter
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
Coral Multi TF Meter allows you to quickly see how price is moving on a single currency pair across multiple timeframes at once.  You can select which timeframes to display; the size, position, colors of cells; whether to display values or not; and how often the meter is updated. The calculation is based on ATR distance for each displayed timeframe.  Hover over the header cell for the row (with the currency name in it) to see the current ATR value (in pips) for that period.  When "Display Values
Coral Heatmap
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
Coral Heatmap is a currency strength meter based on the ATR values for the selected timeframe.  There are two main view modes: All Currencies (default) - see the ranked strength of all currencies in a single view Selected Currency - see the relative strength of all other currencies compared to a selected currency You can optionally display the timeframe selection toolbar; timeframe is always synchronized to the current chart timeframe.  Use keyboard shortcuts to quickly navigate currencies (up/d
Coral Rate of Change Dashboard
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
Coral Rate of Change Dashboard  displays "rate of change" calculations across multiple symbols and timeframes simultaneously.  See at a glance which pairs are moving, and how quickly.  Receive alerts when any symbol + timeframe is experiencing very strong movement.  You can display data for currency pairs, or for individual currencies (takes the average for each currency across all available pairs). See the CoralDash product description for the core functionality of the dashboard (symbol exposu
Coral Notify Dash
D Armond Lee Speers
Göstergeler
Coral Notify Dash allows you to manage all of your chart price-based notifications from a single consolidated dashboard.  It fills a gap left by MT4, which does not support popup alerts.  If you're like me and you often don't hear the alert sound for the built-in alerts, this is an indispensable tool. I use Coral Notify Dash as part of my daily chart analysis workflow.  I use a tool like Coral Dash (available for free,  here ) or one of the other dashboards to set my trading bias.  As I review t
Coral History
D Armond Lee Speers
Yardımcı programlar
Coral History displays information about your trading account and a summary of your history for the day, week, month and all time in a convenient, lightweight window. NEW : You can now set daily / weekly / monthly goals.   Coral History can notify you when reaching a goal.  If set the goal will be displayed in the History section row header; and if you've reached the goal the row will be highlighted in green. Account Information Balance Equity Free Margin (amount, percent or drawdown) Marin Leve
Coral Rescue
D Armond Lee Speers
Yardımcı programlar
Coral Rescue will help save an account with trades in drawdown.  Do you have losing trades that are just too large to deal with?  They reduce your available margin and can be accumulating swap costs, but the loss would be too great to just accept closing the trades.  Just hoping that price will eventually come back is not an effective strategy, you need a disciplined, consistent and preferably automatic way to dig yourself out of the hole. Coral Rescue is not an EA that places trades on its own.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt