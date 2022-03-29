Tick imbalance bars (TIB), described in the book Advances in Financial Machine Learning (2018) by Marcos López de Prado.

Indicator that show candlestick bars with an different sampling method than time fixed.

Real time data is sourced to the indicator and it may be used as substitute of the default graph.

Each bar is formed when a predefined tick balance is exceeded, showing in the graph the OHLC of this cluster of ticks.

The input variable is the amount of ticks of each bar.

The indicator may not work on strategy tester. Metatrader clusters the past ticks by price.