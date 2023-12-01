Trends and News
- Göstergeler
- Aleksander Gladkov
- Sürüm: 2.3
- Güncellendi: 5 Aralık 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
With the Trend and News indicator you will always be up to date: News + Trends + Forecast
News
- Displayed on the chart as vertical lines with a description in the form of a tooltip
- The text displays two news: the previous published and the next expected
- They have filters: by importance (High, Medium, Low) and time period (Day, 4 days, Week)
- Full table of news for a given period (T button)
- Controlling the display of vertical lines on the chart and the sound signal before and after the publication of the next news
- There is a button to hide news from the chart "X"
Trends
- Direction of trends for five timeframes of the current chart (set by the corresponding parameters)
- Zero trend levels for timeframes on the chart allow you to understand the nature of the trend movement
- The trend indicator uses two parameters: the number of bars analyzed and the filter for separating Sell and Buy
News impact index
- Calculates indices of the impact of current news on currency pairs, taking into account market expectations (see News impact indicator)
- Displays arrows on the chart when the next news has led to the threshold value of the influence index being exceeded
- Displays the forecast value as a percentage on the graph
Uses the news calendar downloaded by the Get news utility.
It is enough to attach the utility to any terminal chart once and it will support the indicator on all other charts.
The indicator selects news based on the chart symbol or the specified value of the Currency pair news parameter
Buttons L, M, H set the news filter by importance.
Buttons T, F, W set the depth of the period of looking back to calculate the impact of current news values.
The T button opens the news table.
There is a sound notification about the occurrence of news in the form of the spoken word “News”.
Markers for the beginning and end of trading sessions are displayed on the chart:
- Europe
- USA
- Asia
This wonderful indicator does exactly what the developer claims. Accurate news events and vertical time lines on the chart, with event alarms, and at a very reasonable price. The current source of the news is the www.investing.com calendar. The developer was wonderful to work with also. He was very keen to answer all of my questions promptly, and prepared to make reasonable minor improvements to make it better. I developer that works with you is awesome. You can't ask for more than that. I have tested this tool and can confirm its accuracy with the www.investing.com calendar. I highly recommend it for use with news events trading. The 5 star rating I have given it is well deserved