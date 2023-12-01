Trends and News

With the Trend and News indicator you will always be up to date: News + Trends + Forecast

News Displayed on the chart as vertical lines with a description in the form of a tooltip

The text displays two news: the previous published and the next expected



They have filters: by importance (High, Medium, Low) and time period (Day, 4 days, Week)

Full table of news for a given period (T button)



Controlling the display of vertical lines on the chart and the sound signal before and after the publication of the next news

There is a button to hide news from the chart "X"

Trends Direction of trends for five timeframes of the current chart (set by the corresponding parameters)

Zero trend levels for timeframes on the chart allow you to understand the nature of the trend movement



The trend indicator uses two parameters: the number of bars analyzed and the filter for separating Sell and Buy News impact index

Calculates indices of the impact of current news on currency pairs, taking into account market expectations (see News impact indicator)

Displays arrows on the chart when the next news has led to the threshold value of the influence index being exceeded



Displays the forecast value as a percentage on the graph

Uses the news calendar downloaded by the Get news utility. It is enough to attach the utility to any terminal chart once and it will support the indicator on all other charts.



The indicator selects news based on the chart symbol or the specified value of the Currency pair news parameter

Buttons L, M, H set the news filter by importance.

Buttons T, F, W set the depth of the period of looking back to calculate the impact of current news values.

The T button opens the news table.



There is a sound notification about the occurrence of news in the form of the spoken word “News”.

Markers for the beginning and end of trading sessions are displayed on the chart:

Europe

USA



Asia

If you purchased my indicator, your wishes will be taken into account when developing new versions

Can be attached to any chart with any time frame.