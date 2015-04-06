FVG Robotter

Do you know about FVG candles? It's an EA designed to enter trades based on the relationship between three candlesticks. The EA sets TP at 50 pips and SL at 50 pips. If the trade hits the stop loss, it increases the next lot size aiming to recover losses.

The logic behind it involves entering the market when the size of the second bar in the FVG pattern surpasses a certain value, which can be adjusted as needed.

Here are the optimal pair and timeframe:
Pair: EURUSD
Timeframe: H1 (1-hour)

This EA operates by entering trades under specific market conditions, setting take profits and stop losses to manage trades.
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- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
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Profalgo Limited
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
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