FVG Robotter
- Experts
- Hong Ling Mu
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Do you know about FVG candles? It's an EA designed to enter trades based on the relationship between three candlesticks. The EA sets TP at 50 pips and SL at 50 pips. If the trade hits the stop loss, it increases the next lot size aiming to recover losses.
The logic behind it involves entering the market when the size of the second bar in the FVG pattern surpasses a certain value, which can be adjusted as needed.
Here are the optimal pair and timeframe:
Pair: EURUSD
Timeframe: H1 (1-hour)
This EA operates by entering trades under specific market conditions, setting take profits and stop losses to manage trades.
The logic behind it involves entering the market when the size of the second bar in the FVG pattern surpasses a certain value, which can be adjusted as needed.
Here are the optimal pair and timeframe:
Pair: EURUSD
Timeframe: H1 (1-hour)
This EA operates by entering trades under specific market conditions, setting take profits and stop losses to manage trades.