Ai Hybrid Robot MT5

3.4

Several experts in one expert
With this expert, you can use several up-to-date strategies
Enhanced with artificial intelligence
Can be used in several popular forex currencies
Can be used in the most popular forex time frames
Without using high-risk strategies


Attributes:

  • Can be used in the EURUSD , GBPUSD , USDCHF , AUDUSD , USDCAD , NZDUSD  currency pairs
  • Can be used in M30 , H1 , H4 , D1 time frames
  • Has profit limit and loss limit
  • Without using risky strategies like martingale or hedge
  • According to FIFO rules
  • Can be used with low capital
  • Based on The latest and most popular market strategies
  • 6 experts in 1 expert
  • Various capital management strategies
  • Can be used in prop companies
  • Using advanced computer systems, we have trained the data.
  • With each trade, the expert is trained again and performs better. In each update of Expert, we will add the latest trained version of AI to Expert.
  • Completely free update
  • Regular updates (every 45-75 days)



Strategies:

  1. Ai Candle: The basis of this strategy is candlestick patterns that are enhanced using artificial intelligence.
    We have given the artificial intelligence the detailed data of the world's largest brokers for the past several years and asked the artificial intelligence to discover the best candlestick patterns.

  2. Ai Price Action: In this strategy, artificial intelligence trades in the "price action" method and finds the best buying and selling points in currency pairs.
    This strategy is one of the most difficult strategies for artificial intelligence and bots.
  3. Ai Pattern: Using the latest forex market patterns (which are different for each currency pair), artificial intelligence determines the best time to trade.
    Training data and turning it into a robot is a very complicated task that we have briefly explained here.
  4. Ai Elliott: Waves are the most basic and well-known behavior of all currency pairs. For artificial intelligence, recognizing waves is simple.
    For the security and protection of the rights of the expert owner, more details cannot be given.
  5. Ai Trend: Of course, trading in the direction of the market is an enjoyable type of trading. Artificial intelligence finds the trend and simplifies our work
    Trading in the direction of the market is simple, but recognizing when the trend is reversing is a difficult task that artificial intelligence has come to help us with.
  6. Ai Indicator: Surely you have tested many indicators and realized that you cannot succeed with one indicator.
    We have given the artificial intelligence hundreds of good and personalized indicators so that it can combine them to make profitable trades.
  7. Multi Strategy: Combining all the above strategies can be exciting. Combining strategies increases trade and increases risk.
    Using this method, you can have all the above strategies at the same time.



Minimum tested capital
 100$
Minimum tested leverage
 50
best brokers for this expert
 Big and well-known brokers
best currency pairs for this expert
EURUSD , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD , USDCHF , NZDUSD
best time frames for this expert
 M30 , H1 , H4 , D1



Useful links:

  • If you have any criticism or suggestions or any questions Be sure to message me: Link 1
  • Our products: Link 2
  • Frequently Asked Questions: Link 3
  • Guide to setting up our products and file sets: Link4
  • Guide to using the files you receive directly from us: Link 5
  • Guide to installing and running our products on the Metatrader chart: Link 6
  • An expert's test and analysis guide: Link 7
  • Guide to creating an order (or job): Link 8


Be sure to contact us if:

  • there is any problem during backtesting
  • you need more settings
  • you have any questions or concerns
  • you have any questions about our products
  • you have questions about the bonus
  • You have purchased Expert and want to receive a bonus
  • you have any criticism or suggestion
  • the expert panel is not displayed well for you.
  • you need information about our team's projects.



Hints:

  • If you need a set of files, you can use the "Settings Guide" link.
  • It is better to run the expert in the currency pairs and time frames that we have written.
  • The expert panel that is displayed on the chart is only for displaying information and has no role in trading. So if it doesn't work for any reason, it has nothing to do with expert trades.



Reviews 14
Frank Olsen
24
Frank Olsen 2024.05.22 20:04 
 

Very professionally made. It has performed very promisingly so far. I hope the good results continue

Hoy Sopat
59
Hoy Sopat 2024.05.10 06:35 
 

So far so good

Exotic Radiance
406
Exotic Radiance 2024.05.13 08:06 
 

I hope the author update the EA asap, recent backtest result showing that using Multi AI strategy is not doing well for most of the pair

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Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
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Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
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Netlux Digital Kft.
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QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Experts
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
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Jing Yi He
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Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
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Andrin Schall
36
Andrin Schall 2024.07.24 17:27 
 

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Robert Miles
72
Robert Miles 2024.07.23 09:15 
 

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BRENT FORTUIN
58
BRENT FORTUIN 2024.06.05 08:03 
 

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Yukio Kusakabe
65
Yukio Kusakabe 2024.06.03 10:10 
 

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Tanvi Johal
55
Tanvi Johal 2024.06.02 08:43 
 

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Eric Dodson
69
Eric Dodson 2024.06.01 15:24 
 

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Bulent Yagci
260
Bulent Yagci 2024.05.28 08:10 
 

start losing ı hope change and earn much more money

Frank Olsen
24
Frank Olsen 2024.05.22 20:04 
 

Very professionally made. It has performed very promisingly so far. I hope the good results continue

luisa jaime
47
luisa jaime 2024.05.21 09:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Exotic Radiance
406
Exotic Radiance 2024.05.13 08:06 
 

I hope the author update the EA asap, recent backtest result showing that using Multi AI strategy is not doing well for most of the pair

Hoy Sopat
59
Hoy Sopat 2024.05.10 06:35 
 

So far so good

tszlaw chow
50
tszlaw chow 2024.05.01 06:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joseph Ramsey
53
Joseph Ramsey 2024.04.30 08:35 
 

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DCool
47
DCool 2024.04.30 04:14 
 

Neural network is overfitted to past data - backtesting looks amazing on M30 or H1 timeframes. This guy doesn't have any live results on it though for a good reason - when I ran it live on paper trading it horribly failed, avoid this strategy... and I lost $490 on the rental, a cautionary lesson for myself.

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