Trend Hounter MT5
- Indicators
- Mansour Babasafary
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 12 March 2024
- Activations: 10
An indicator based on candlestick patterns
To catch short-term and long-term trends
If it gives a signal in the direction of the trend, it is long term
And if it gives a signal in the opposite direction of the trend, it is short term
Attributes:
- Too many signals
- Can be used in all symbols
- Can be used in all time frames
- Simple settings
- Simple and fast usage
- With author lifetime support
Settings:
- Candle back: The number of candles where the signal is displayed
- Show Alert: Display an alert in Metatrader after receiving the signal
- Show Notification: Receive a notification on the mobile after receiving the signal
it gives good signals but they have to put a filter on it too much